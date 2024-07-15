Tramlines 2024: Full confirmed set times on every stage for music festival in Hillsborough, Sheffield
The festival returns to Sheffield on Friday, July 26 on a 40,000 capacity site in Hillsborough Park.
Over 100 acts are scheduled to appear across five stages. Organisers have said it will be a “smorgasbord” of comedy and music.
Headliners include the likes of Paolo Nutini, Jamie T, Snow Patrol and Holly Humberstone, but Tramlines will have sets of “some of the best new grassroots talent” including Hannah Rowe, Minds Idle and Tinxshe.
Set times for Friday, July 26
The Sarah Nulty Main Stage
- Paolo Nutini - 20:15 - 22:15
- Bombay Bicycle Club 18:15 - 19:15
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor - 16:45 - 17:30
- Miles Kane - 15:30 - 16:15
- Coach Party - 14:30 - 15:00
- The View (Special Guests) - 13:15 - 14:00
- Bedroom High Club - 12:15- 12:45
T’Other Stage
- The Charlatans - 20:30 - 22:00
- Soft Play - 18:30 - 19:30
- Dylan John Thomas - 17:00 - 17:45
- Mitch Santiago - 16:00 - 16:30
- Matilda Shakes - 15:00 - 15:30
- Lucy Beaumont - 14:00 - 14:30
- Justin Moorhouse - 13:35 - 13:55
- Andy Askins - 13:10 - 13:30
- Harry Stachini - 12:45 - 13:05
- Andre Vincent - 12:20 - 12:40
The Leadmill
- The Mysterines - 19:15 - 20:00
- Corella - 17:30 - 18:15
- Been Stellar - 16:15 - 16:45
- Mary in the Junkyard - 15:00 - 15:30
- Cameron Hayes - 14:00 - 14:30
- Harriet Rose - 12:50 - 13:20
- Abs - 12:00 - 12:30
Set times for Saturday, July 27
The Sarah Nulty Main Stage
- Jamie T - 20:45 - 22:15
- Tom Grennan - 18:45 - 19:45
- The Snuts - 17:00 - 17:45
- Sprints - 15:45 - 16:15
- Nieve Ella - 14:45 - 15:15
- Everly Pregnant Brothers - 13:15 - 14:15
- The Leadmill Studio Orchestra - 12:15 - 12:45
T’Other Stage
- Holly Humberstone - 20:45 - 21:45
- Annie Mac - 18:45 - 19:45
- Jazzy - 17:15 - 18:00
- Coco - 16:00 - 16:30
- Otis Mensah - 15:00 - 15:30
- Angelos Epithemiou - 14:10 - 14:40
- Olivia Lee - 13:45 - 14:05
- Scott Bennett - 13:20 - 13:40
- Nina Gilligan - 12:55 - 13:15
- Joe McTernan - 12:35 - 12:55
The Leadmill
- PEACE - 19:45 - 20:30
- English Teacher - 18:00 - 18:45
- Cucamaras - 16:30 - 17:00
- Balancing Act - 15:15 - 15:45
- Harvey Jay Dodgson - 14:15 - 14:45
- Minds Idle - 12:50 - 13:20
- City Parking - 12:00 - 12:30
Set times for Sunday, July 28
The Sarah Nulty Main Stage
- Snow Patrol - 19:45- 21:15
- The Human League - 17:45 - 18:45
- Example - 16:00 - 16:45
- Flowerovlove - 14:45 - 15:15
- Maximo Park (Special Guests) - 13:30 - 14:15
- Phillipa Zawe - 12:30 - 13:00
T’Other Stage
- Yard Act - 20:00 - 21:00
- The Pigeon Detectives - 18:00 - 19:00
- Antony Szmierek - 16:45 - 17:15
- NewDad - 15:45 - 16:15
- Creeping Jean - 14:45 - 15:15
- Jon Richardson - 13:40 - 14:10
- Andrew Maxwell - 13:25 - 13:40
- Jojo Sutherland - 13:05 - 13:20
- Danny McLoughlin - 12:45 - 13:00
- Jack Gleadow - 12:25 - 12:40
The Leadmill
- The Magic Gang - 18:45 - 19:30
- Willie J Healey - 17:00 - 17:45
- 86TVs - 15:30 - 16:00
- Folly Group - 14:15 - 14:45
- Lime Garden - 13:00 - 13:30
- Static Lives - 12:00 - 12:30
All set times are available on the Tramslines app, which can be downloaded from app stores on iPhones and Androids.
The app also includes a site map and information on food and merch, as well as an option to create a personalised schedule for the acts you want to see.
Organisers have confirmed full weekend tickets have now sold out, but day tickets can still be found from £45 plus a booking fee.
