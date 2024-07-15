Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tramlines have confirmed the official set times on all stages for the 2024 music festival in Hillsborough Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival returns to Sheffield on Friday, July 26 on a 40,000 capacity site in Hillsborough Park.

Over 100 acts are scheduled to appear across five stages. Organisers have said it will be a “smorgasbord” of comedy and music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headliners include the likes of Paolo Nutini, Jamie T, Snow Patrol and Holly Humberstone, but Tramlines will have sets of “some of the best new grassroots talent” including Hannah Rowe, Minds Idle and Tinxshe.

Set times for Friday, July 26

The Sarah Nulty Main Stage

Paolo Nutini - 20:15 - 22:15

Bombay Bicycle Club 18:15 - 19:15

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - 16:45 - 17:30

Miles Kane - 15:30 - 16:15

Coach Party - 14:30 - 15:00

The View (Special Guests) - 13:15 - 14:00

Bedroom High Club - 12:15- 12:45

T’Other Stage

The Charlatans - 20:30 - 22:00

Soft Play - 18:30 - 19:30

Dylan John Thomas - 17:00 - 17:45

Mitch Santiago - 16:00 - 16:30

Matilda Shakes - 15:00 - 15:30

Lucy Beaumont - 14:00 - 14:30

Justin Moorhouse - 13:35 - 13:55

Andy Askins - 13:10 - 13:30

Harry Stachini - 12:45 - 13:05

Andre Vincent - 12:20 - 12:40

The Leadmill

The Mysterines - 19:15 - 20:00

Corella - 17:30 - 18:15

Been Stellar - 16:15 - 16:45

Mary in the Junkyard - 15:00 - 15:30

Cameron Hayes - 14:00 - 14:30

Harriet Rose - 12:50 - 13:20

Abs - 12:00 - 12:30

Set times for Saturday, July 27

The Sarah Nulty Main Stage

Jamie T - 20:45 - 22:15

Tom Grennan - 18:45 - 19:45

The Snuts - 17:00 - 17:45

Sprints - 15:45 - 16:15

Nieve Ella - 14:45 - 15:15

Everly Pregnant Brothers - 13:15 - 14:15

The Leadmill Studio Orchestra - 12:15 - 12:45

T’Other Stage

Holly Humberstone - 20:45 - 21:45

Annie Mac - 18:45 - 19:45

Jazzy - 17:15 - 18:00

Coco - 16:00 - 16:30

Otis Mensah - 15:00 - 15:30

Angelos Epithemiou - 14:10 - 14:40

Olivia Lee - 13:45 - 14:05

Scott Bennett - 13:20 - 13:40

Nina Gilligan - 12:55 - 13:15

Joe McTernan - 12:35 - 12:55

The Leadmill

PEACE - 19:45 - 20:30

English Teacher - 18:00 - 18:45

Cucamaras - 16:30 - 17:00

Balancing Act - 15:15 - 15:45

Harvey Jay Dodgson - 14:15 - 14:45

Minds Idle - 12:50 - 13:20

City Parking - 12:00 - 12:30

Set times for Sunday, July 28

The Sarah Nulty Main Stage

Snow Patrol - 19:45- 21:15

The Human League - 17:45 - 18:45

Example - 16:00 - 16:45

Flowerovlove - 14:45 - 15:15

Maximo Park (Special Guests) - 13:30 - 14:15

Phillipa Zawe - 12:30 - 13:00

T’Other Stage

Yard Act - 20:00 - 21:00

The Pigeon Detectives - 18:00 - 19:00

Antony Szmierek - 16:45 - 17:15

NewDad - 15:45 - 16:15

Creeping Jean - 14:45 - 15:15

Jon Richardson - 13:40 - 14:10

Andrew Maxwell - 13:25 - 13:40

Jojo Sutherland - 13:05 - 13:20

Danny McLoughlin - 12:45 - 13:00

Jack Gleadow - 12:25 - 12:40

The Leadmill

The Magic Gang - 18:45 - 19:30

Willie J Healey - 17:00 - 17:45

86TVs - 15:30 - 16:00

Folly Group - 14:15 - 14:45

Lime Garden - 13:00 - 13:30

Static Lives - 12:00 - 12:30

All set times are available on the Tramslines app, which can be downloaded from app stores on iPhones and Androids.

The app also includes a site map and information on food and merch, as well as an option to create a personalised schedule for the acts you want to see.

Organisers have confirmed full weekend tickets have now sold out, but day tickets can still be found from £45 plus a booking fee.