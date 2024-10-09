Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Hurricane Milton batters parts of the US, this is how long the rain is expected to last in Sheffield today based on forecasts by the Met Office.

Expected to hit Florida today (Wednesday, October 9, 2024), Hurricane Milton is predicted to be one of the most powerful storms formed on the North Atlantic in several years.

And while the inclement weather currently affecting Sheffield pales in comparison, it follows weeks of wet weather, prompting concerns of localised flooding.

Following a wet start to the day, a Met Office forecast has revealed how long the rain in Sheffield is expected to last.

“Mostly cloudy this morning with occasionally heavy, perhaps locally thundery showers,” the Met Office said.

“Showery rain continuing into the afternoon and remaining cloudy.

“Becoming windy with a risk of coastal and upland gales. Feeling rather cool. Maximum temperature 14°C,” the forecast for this morning and afternoon states.

Moving on to the evening, the Met Office forecast continues: “Rain largely clearing, although isolated showers still likely in eastern areas.

“Windy at first, but easing over time. Turning colder by the end of the night as clear spells develop. Minimum temperature 4°C.”