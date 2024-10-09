Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man committed his 100th offence in a Sheffield crime spree, during which he racially abused tram conductors and probation workers and brandished a pitchfork and hacksaw outside a city bar.

During the course of a two-month period, over March and April 2024, Arshad Mohammed committed nine offences across different areas of Sheffield, the majority of which were racially aggravated, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Sending Mohammed to begin yet another prison sentence, the judge, Recorder Taryn Turner, told the 55-year-old: “Anyone listening to your antecedent [criminal] history would be appalled.”

“You are a disgrace, your behaviour and conduct has been vile, disgusting and extremely abusive. I have no hesitation in telling you there will be a custodial sentence in your case.”

The incident involving weapons took place at the Two Thirds beer bar on Abbeydale Road, which is close to the home of one of Mohammed’s relatives, prosecutor Jemima Stephenson-Finn told the court.

She described how Mohammed was known to bar staff, and after he asked to speak to a manager, they took a phone number for him and said he would be called back.

“The defendant threatened to smash their windows in and to smash the shop up,” Ms Stephenson-Finn said, adding that Mohammed subsequently left the bar.

She continued: “He returned a short time later holding a pitchfork and a hacksaw, and was stood outside for around five minutes.”

A hearing held on October 8, 2024 heard how Mohammed made threats, racist comments and used pejorative slurs in three separate incidents on Sheffield trams, after conductors asked him - and on one occasion, a friend - about fare payments.

During one of the incidents Mohammed, of Thirlwell Road, Heeley, Sheffield, threatened to ‘behead’ the conductor, and broke a panel of glass, as he made an unsuccessful attempt to force the tram to come to an emergency stop, said Ms Stephenson-Finn.

In statements read to the court, the tram conductors targeted by Mohammed described how his behaviour caused them to feel ‘distressed’ and ‘angry,’ with one saying his offending left them feeling as though they ‘did not want to go to work’.

“I don’t come to work to be abused or threatened with violence,” said another.

One incident took place in a building used by the Probation Service, where Mohammed demanded to be given accommodation and subjected a member of staff to racist slurs, and threatened to find out where he lived and make him ‘homeless,’ the court heard.

Mohammed’s latest spate of offending came to an end on April 17, 2024, when he was arrested by officers, who he racially abused, before being taken into custody and threatening to ‘kill’ an officer present there.

Recorder Turner said of Mohammed’s choice of victim: “This was a spate of bad and disgusting behaviour meted out to those in public service, to tram conductors, probation officers, police officers…who don’t deserve to be subjected to this sort of abusive behaviour.”

Mohammed was subsequently charged with, and pleaded guilty to, nine offences including multiple counts of racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment, possessing a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place, criminal damage and threats to damage or destroy property at an earlier hearing.

Ms Stephenson-Finn told the court that prior to committing these offences, Mohammed had a criminal record consisting of 99 previous offences from 44 convictions, a ‘significant’ number of which are of a ‘similar nature’.

Defending, Richard Adams described Mohammed, who has spent six months in prison on remand since his arrest, as a ‘chronic alcoholic’ and was ‘in drink’ during the commission of all nine offences.

Mr Adams said Mohammed was also homeless during the offending period, and was stuck in a ‘revolving door’ of ‘being out’ from custody, starting drinking and offending again, before being sent back to prison.

He suggested that members of the Probation Service had described Mohammed as being ‘erratic, difficult to comprehend’ and 'perhaps quite eccentric’.

Mr Adams said that given the Probation Service’s difficulties with working in Mohammed, and the amount of time he has served on remand, he felt it necessary to make the ‘bold’ submission that the best way of dealing with Mohammed may be to impose a ‘straight suspended sentence’.

Recorder Turner jailed Turner for 14 months, and told him: “It’s high time, a lifetime of being in drink or not, that you as a 55-year-old man got your act together and started behaving yourself.”

She also granted a five-year restraining order, restricting Mohammed’s access to Two Thirds during that period.