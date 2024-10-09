Slow traffic on northbound M1 near Sheffield during this morning's rush hour after crash
Traffic is moving slowly on the northbound M1 near Sheffield this morning, following a collision.
There is disruption on the northbound stretch at J33 for the A630 (Catcliffe/Sheffield/Rotherham).
Details of the collision were first reported at around 6.40am this morning (Wednesday, October 9, 2024).
Information provided by the AA suggests that the vehicle, or vehicles, involved have been moved to the side of the road.
The AA report continues: “Congestion to the southbound carriageway as onlookers slow to view. In the construction area.”
Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for more information.
More to follow.
