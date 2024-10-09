Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Traffic is moving slowly on the northbound M1 near Sheffield this morning, following a collision.

There is disruption on the northbound stretch at J33 for the A630 (Catcliffe/Sheffield/Rotherham).

Details of the collision were first reported at around 6.40am this morning (Wednesday, October 9, 2024).

The disruption is currently in place on the M1 Northbound at J33 A630 (Catcliffe/Sheffield/Rotherham) | 3rd party

Information provided by the AA suggests that the vehicle, or vehicles, involved have been moved to the side of the road.

The AA report continues: “Congestion to the southbound carriageway as onlookers slow to view. In the construction area.”

Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for more information.

More to follow.