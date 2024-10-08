Sheffield crime 2024: Here are the seven streets hit hardest by reported burglaries in city, new figures show

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 05:02 BST

New policing data has revealed the seven worst streets in Sheffield for reports of burglaries.

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for South Yorkshire Police, which are for August 2024.

The Star has compared the figures fromSheffield’s four policing districts – Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West – to compile the list of the worst streets in the city for reports of burglaries in August 2024.

The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in August 2024 were made on or near Woofindin Road, Fulwood, with a total of 3

2. On or near Woofindin Road, Fulwood: 3 reports of burglaries

The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in August 2024 were made on or near Woofindin Road, Fulwood, with a total of 3 | Google

The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in August 2024 were made on or near Wood Fold, Parkwood Springs, with a total of 3

3. On or near Wood Fold, Parkwood Springs: 3 reports of burglaries

The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in August 2024 were made on or near Wood Fold, Parkwood Springs, with a total of 3 | Google

The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in August 2024 were made on or near St John's Road, Park Hill, with a total of 3

4. On or near St John's Road, Park Hill: 3 reports of burglaries

The joint-highest number of reports of burglary in Sheffield in August 2024 were made on or near St John's Road, Park Hill, with a total of 3 | Google

