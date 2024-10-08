The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for South Yorkshire Police, which are for August 2024.
The Star has compared the figures fromSheffield’s four policing districts – Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West – to compile the list of the worst streets in the city for reports of burglaries in August 2024.
1. The Sheffield streets hit hardest by reported burglaries have been revealed
2. On or near Woofindin Road, Fulwood: 3 reports of burglaries
3. On or near Wood Fold, Parkwood Springs: 3 reports of burglaries
4. On or near St John's Road, Park Hill: 3 reports of burglaries
