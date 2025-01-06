Sheffield weather: How long snow and ice is set to last as big freeze forecast for region this week
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rain and sleet turned back into snow overnight last night (Sunday, January 5, 2024), meaning that Sheffield has been hit by even more snow. This has caused widespread travel disruption, and has resulted in partial school closures across several parts of the city.
A yellow warning of snow and ice from the Met Office is currently in place in Sheffield until midday today (Monday, January 6, 2024).
More snow is expected to fall across Sheffield tomorrow (Tuesday, January 7, 2024) afternoon into the evening.
The Met Office forecast shows that sleet in the morning, between 10am and 1pm, is expected to give way to snow, which is currently expected between 2pm and 5pm.
Even colder temperatures are expected in the coming days.
The Met Office is predicting temperatures of -2°C on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (January 8 - 10), with a ‘real feel’ or ‘feels like’ temperature plummeting to as low as -5°C.
The Met Office’s Deputy Chief Forecaster, Mike Silverstone, has said this is due to a ‘cold northerly flow’ which will be established this week.
“Temperatures will remain below average, with widespread frost and the threat of ice at times. Some areas, especially in the north, may struggle to get above freezing for several days,” he said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.