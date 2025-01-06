Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After two days of travel disruption in Sheffield caused by heavy snow, temperatures are set to plummet even further.

Rain and sleet turned back into snow overnight last night (Sunday, January 5, 2024), meaning that Sheffield has been hit by even more snow. This has caused widespread travel disruption, and has resulted in partial school closures across several parts of the city.

A yellow warning of snow and ice from the Met Office is currently in place in Sheffield until midday today (Monday, January 6, 2024).

A yellow warning of snow and ice from the Met Office is currently in place in Sheffield until midday today (Monday, January 6, 2024) | NW/3rd party

More snow is expected to fall across Sheffield tomorrow (Tuesday, January 7, 2024) afternoon into the evening.

The Met Office forecast shows that sleet in the morning, between 10am and 1pm, is expected to give way to snow, which is currently expected between 2pm and 5pm.

Even colder temperatures are expected in the coming days.

The Met Office is predicting temperatures of -2°C on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (January 8 - 10), with a ‘real feel’ or ‘feels like’ temperature plummeting to as low as -5°C.

The Met Office’s Deputy Chief Forecaster, Mike Silverstone, has said this is due to a ‘cold northerly flow’ which will be established this week.

“Temperatures will remain below average, with widespread frost and the threat of ice at times. Some areas, especially in the north, may struggle to get above freezing for several days,” he said.