A61 Sheffield: Watch as motorists try to drive through flooded road as 'debris' stops melting snow draining

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Jan 2025, 10:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Melting snow and poor weather conditions have caused Graves Park Beck to burst its banks - sending flood water out onto a busy main road in Sheffield.

Video from former BBC journalist Andy Kershaw on X shows drivers attempting to travel through flowing water which has turned the surrounding area into “Lake Woodseats”.

Andy wrote: “Flooding on the main A61 Chesterfield Rd. The beck in Graves Park has burst its banks and it’s flowing into the main A61 in Sheffield.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Streets Ahead, the Sheffield City Council team responsible for road maintenance, said a team was en-route to clear debris in the area which had blocked nearby gullies.

Some motorists have felt they need to tackle the treacherous road conditions.Some motorists have felt they need to tackle the treacherous road conditions.
Some motorists have felt they need to tackle the treacherous road conditions. | Andy Kershaw

It added: “The water should clear once that has been done.”

Additionally, running water has been pictured along roads through Rivelin.

The water varies in depth, with some parts seemingly flooded.

Roads in Rivelin have partially flooded.Roads in Rivelin have partially flooded.
Roads in Rivelin have partially flooded. | Submitted

Poor weather conditions have continued to plague Sheffield after a weekend of heavy snow, rain and freezing temperatures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Numerous schools have closed to start the week (Monday, January 6, 2025) as a result of conditions, just as they were preparing to welcome pupils back after the Christmas holidays.

Furthermore, public transport infrastructure, including bus services and the Supertram network, have been heavily disrupted.

Sheffield remains under yellow weather warnings for snow and ice and for rain.

The Met Office forecasts some additional snow and rain in the city in the evening, as well as temperatures which will feel below freezing.

Related topics:SheffieldGraves ParkBeckBBCSheffield City Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice