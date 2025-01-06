This video More videos

Melting snow and poor weather conditions have caused Graves Park Beck to burst its banks - sending flood water out onto a busy main road in Sheffield.

Video from former BBC journalist Andy Kershaw on X shows drivers attempting to travel through flowing water which has turned the surrounding area into “Lake Woodseats”.

Andy wrote: “Flooding on the main A61 Chesterfield Rd. The beck in Graves Park has burst its banks and it’s flowing into the main A61 in Sheffield.”

Streets Ahead, the Sheffield City Council team responsible for road maintenance, said a team was en-route to clear debris in the area which had blocked nearby gullies.

Some motorists have felt they need to tackle the treacherous road conditions. | Andy Kershaw

It added: “The water should clear once that has been done.”

Additionally, running water has been pictured along roads through Rivelin.

The water varies in depth, with some parts seemingly flooded.

Roads in Rivelin have partially flooded. | Submitted

Poor weather conditions have continued to plague Sheffield after a weekend of heavy snow, rain and freezing temperatures.

Numerous schools have closed to start the week (Monday, January 6, 2025) as a result of conditions, just as they were preparing to welcome pupils back after the Christmas holidays.

Sheffield remains under yellow weather warnings for snow and ice and for rain.