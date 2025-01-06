A61 Sheffield: Watch as motorists try to drive through flooded road as 'debris' stops melting snow draining
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Video from former BBC journalist Andy Kershaw on X shows drivers attempting to travel through flowing water which has turned the surrounding area into “Lake Woodseats”.
Andy wrote: “Flooding on the main A61 Chesterfield Rd. The beck in Graves Park has burst its banks and it’s flowing into the main A61 in Sheffield.”
Streets Ahead, the Sheffield City Council team responsible for road maintenance, said a team was en-route to clear debris in the area which had blocked nearby gullies.
It added: “The water should clear once that has been done.”
Additionally, running water has been pictured along roads through Rivelin.
The water varies in depth, with some parts seemingly flooded.
Poor weather conditions have continued to plague Sheffield after a weekend of heavy snow, rain and freezing temperatures.
Numerous schools have closed to start the week (Monday, January 6, 2025) as a result of conditions, just as they were preparing to welcome pupils back after the Christmas holidays.
Furthermore, public transport infrastructure, including bus services and the Supertram network, have been heavily disrupted.
Sheffield remains under yellow weather warnings for snow and ice and for rain.
The Met Office forecasts some additional snow and rain in the city in the evening, as well as temperatures which will feel below freezing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.