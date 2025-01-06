Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bin collections in Sheffield are being disrupted today due to the snow and ice.

Veolia, which is responsible for rubbish and recycling collections in Sheffield, has issued an update to residents about when to put their bins out amid the disruption.

It said that waste and recycling collections will be ‘limited’ today, Monday, January 6, due to snow and ice creating ‘difficult conditions’ on the city’s roads and footpaths.

“Where safe to do so, residents are advised to leave their bins out until they have been emptied,” it added.

With more snow forecast for tomorrow, Tuesday, January 7, and temperatures set to drop as low as -3C on Thursday, there is a good chance disruption to the service could continue throughout the week.

Veolia has advised people to check its website and follow @Recycle4Shef on X (formerly Twitter) for the latest updates.

For the latest on disruptions caused by snow and ice in Sheffield today, visit The Star’s live blog.