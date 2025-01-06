Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield is facing major problems on its transport network today, with bus and tram services facing major disruption by the snow.

Buses

All bus services operated in the city by both the major bus companies have been suspended as South Yorkshire wakes up to roads affected by snow and ice, as well as some flooding.

Travel South Yorkshire has confirmed that all the services operated by Stagecoach’s Sheffield depots are currently suspended.

They have also announced that that all First buses in Sheffield and Rotherham have been suspended at present.

Trams

Tram services have also been hit.

The Yellow route running full route but limited service, while the blue route is operating from Malin Bridge to Sheffield Station

The Purple route suspended, and the Tram/ Train is not serving Parkgate and Rotherham.

Bosses say there is currently no service to Halfway or Herdings.

Trains

Railway services have also been affected by the weather.

Northern Rail said this morning: “Due to heavy rain flooding the railway at Rotherham Central the line is blocked. Services running through this station will be cancelled.”

Due to severe weather between New Mills Central and Sheffield the line is blocked. Services running through these stations have been cancelled

Roads

Meanwhile, there are also road closures.

Sheffield Council’s Street’s Ahead team say Parkway Avenue is closed due to flooding. They have also stated they gritted overnight and continue gritting today.

In Derbyshire, the A617 from Chesterfield to the M1, frequently used by Sheffield motorists heading is currently closed due to flooding.

Derbyshire County Council has also confirmed that the A57 Snake Pass between Sheffield and Manchester is also closed.

National Highways have also closed the A628 Woodhead Pass.