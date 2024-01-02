Heavy rain is set to pound Sheffield until late

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place in Sheffield as Storm Henk arrives in England.

The Met Office is warning of heavy rain in the Steel City starting from 11am that will not let up until 9pm today (January 2).

An amber weather warning has been issued for parts of the Midlands and South England ahead of winds of up to 80mph.

It comes as an amber weather warning for wind has been issued for large areas of the Midlands and South England, with winds of up to 80mph forecast, possibly posing a threat to life.

Sheffield is outside the area expected to suffer high winds, and will see only mild gusts breeze of up to 23mph today.

Instead, heavy rain is set to arrive at around 11am and pour down until 9pm, reaching its peak between 3pm and 4pm.

There is a risk of flooding as a result and a chance of delays on roads.

The forecast for the rest of the working week in Sheffield appears dry, cloudy and mild.