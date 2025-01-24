Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services were called out to serious incidents this morning, as Storm Éowyn hit homes in and around Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service had to deal with an incident which saw a tree fall onto a house near Shiregreen.

Officials at the fire service confirmed that they had been called when a tree fell onto a property on Sicey Avenue, Shiregreen, Sheffield, and damaged the roof.

Firefighters were sent to Sicey Avenue after a tree was blown down into a house. File picture shows fire fighters in Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen | Sheffield Newspapers

A spokesman said: “One crew attended this morning after a call was received at 7.17am. They isolated the electricity at the property as a precaution. Crews came away at 8.30am. No one was injured.”

Meanwhile, Derbyshire emergency services were sent to an incident at Dronfield, just outside Sheffield.

Buses were diverted as a result.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had been called out to Green Lane just after 9am, and arrived to find a multi-story commercial building with roof damage due to the severe weather.

A spokesman added: “Several vehicles were also found damaged by falling debris. Crews cleared the loose debris from the roof and roadway.

“Firefighters made the area safe. No injuries have been reported. Derbyshire Constabulary and Longdon Parish Council were also in attendance.”

Emergency services left at 11.20am, when they handed over to the building’s owners.

Bus operator Stagecoach said that due to roof and vehicle damage on Green Lane in Dronfield, being dealt by the emergency services, its number 44 buses were sent along Holmesdale Road instead of Green Lane and Stonelow Road.

Sheffield has been put on a yellow storm warning by the Met Office because of the wind, which was forecast to peak at around 11am this morning.

However the warning in place until tonight.

Some parts of the city on higher lying ground, including Stocksbridge and Hallam Head, had been put onto a more severe amber storm warning.

Among the storm disruption which has been seen affecting the city has been the closure of the Woodhead Pass, which is one of the city’s main routes over the Pennines, and rail services affected by a fallen tree West of the Pennines.

Meadowhall earlier issues a statement to say it remained open,