Storm Éowyn: Parts of Sheffield and Rotherham hit by power cuts as storm takes hold

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 09:23 BST
Several areas of Sheffield and Rotherham have been hit by power cuts this morning, as Storm Éowyn begins to take hold.

Reports are currently suggesting Storm Éowyn may be the worst for a generation in some parts of the United Kingdom.

In Sheffield, passengers have been affected by both rail and road disruption this morning (Friday, January 24, 2025).

Power cuts are also impacting people across South Yorkshire.

Information from Northern Powergrid at 9.15am shows that homes in the following areas of Sheffield are currently affected by power outages:

- Stannington

- Stocksbridge

- Grenoside

- Woodhouse Mill

A number of homes in areas of Rotherham are also affected, including:

- Treeton

- Aughton

- Swallownest

Commenting on the impact of Storm Éowyn, a spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said: “We're experiencing challenging weather conditions across our regions.

“Strong wind impacts our ability to work at height, and it can take longer to get the power back on. Until we have safely assessed the extent of any damage, we are unable to provide estimated restoration times.

“We will provide further updates when we have more certainty as to when we can restore power.Supporting customers is always our priority - please report your power cut online so we can keep you updated.”

An amber wind weather warning, issued by the Met Office, is currently in place in parts of Sheffield.

The amber warning - the second highest level available - covers areas of north and north west Sheffield, including Stocksbridge and Hallam Head.

The rest of the city is covered by a yellow warning.

The amber weather warning came into force at 6am this morning, and is set to remain in place until 11.59pm tonight, with the yellow warning in place throughout the day today.

