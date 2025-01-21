Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Met Office storm warning has been issued for Sheffield, with gales forecast later this week.

Forecasters are expecting the city to be hit by Storm Éowyn, with a yellow storm warning put in place for the city for Friday.

The warning, for wind, comes into effect at midnight on Thursday, running right through Friday, with heavy rain also forecast for Friday morning.

Forecasts are for gusts of up to 49mph for Sheffield in general, and of over 50mph on higher ground in the west of the city, in areas including Stocksbridge and Hallam Head.

The winds will ease on Saturday.

The Met Office said: “Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday.”

Its forecast states: “Thursday, frosty start with patchy fog. Rain band and stronger winds moving east, clearer later. Very windy Friday, turning brighter after a wet start, with strong winds easing into Saturday.”

It added: “Storm Éowyn is expected to pass close to or across the northwest of the UK on Friday before clearing to the northeast on Saturday.

“Whilst there is some uncertainty in the track of Éowyn, a spell of very strong winds is likely, initially southeasterly before turning westerly, with peak gusts of 60-70 mph inland and 80-90 mph along some coasts and hills (perhaps even higher in a few locations).”

What does a yellow weather warning mean?

A yellow weather warning means:

> Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

> Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close

> There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

> Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.