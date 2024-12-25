But back in 2010, the city finally got that blanket of Chistmas Day snow that so seldom happens.
It had already snowed earlier in December, and the cold weather continued, with a fresh snowfall for Christmas Day.
Lakes and canals in and around Sheffield froze over as the mercury plunged that winter.
We have put together a gallery of pictures looking back at Sheffield in that December, as the city sampled that rare white Christmas.
In November, one betting company said Sheffield and Newcastle were the favourites for Christmas Day snow this year!
