But back in 2010, the city finally got that blanket of Chistmas Day snow that so seldom happens.

It had already snowed earlier in December, and the cold weather continued, with a fresh snowfall for Christmas Day.

Lakes and canals in and around Sheffield froze over as the mercury plunged that winter.

We have put together a gallery of pictures looking back at Sheffield in that December, as the city sampled that rare white Christmas.

In November, one betting company said Sheffield and Newcastle were the favourites for Christmas Day snow this year!

Sledging in Bingham Park. December 2010

Anna Graham and Ashleigh Hogan with Christmas tree at Whirlow Hall Farm., 2010.

Freezing cold weather from Scandinavia brought record snowfall to Sheffield in December 2010 and overnight snow was two feet deep in many places - so shanks's pony was the only choice to get to work or school

Sheffield's major shopping street Fargate waiting to be cleared 48hours after the heavy snow