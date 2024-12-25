Sheffield's last white Christmas: 15 pictures remembering the year we had snow on December 25

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 25th Dec 2024, 05:02 GMT

It’s not often that Sheffield gets a white Christmas

But back in 2010, the city finally got that blanket of Chistmas Day snow that so seldom happens.

It had already snowed earlier in December, and the cold weather continued, with a fresh snowfall for Christmas Day.

Lakes and canals in and around Sheffield froze over as the mercury plunged that winter.

We have put together a gallery of pictures looking back at Sheffield in that December, as the city sampled that rare white Christmas.

Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… delivered free every day. The latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

In November, one betting company said Sheffield and Newcastle were the favourites for Christmas Day snow this year!

Sledging in Bingham Park. December 2010

1. Sledging

Sledging in Bingham Park. December 2010 | National World Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Anna Graham and Ashleigh Hogan with Christmas tree at Whirlow Hall Farm., 2010. Picture: Roger Nadal

2. Festive

Anna Graham and Ashleigh Hogan with Christmas tree at Whirlow Hall Farm., 2010. Picture: Roger Nadal | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Freezing cold weather from Scandinavia brought record snowfall to Sheffield in December 2010 and overnight snow was two feet deep in many places - so shanks's pony was the only choice to get to work or school

3. Scandinavian snow

Freezing cold weather from Scandinavia brought record snowfall to Sheffield in December 2010 and overnight snow was two feet deep in many places - so shanks's pony was the only choice to get to work or school Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales
Sheffield's major shopping street Fargate waiting to be cleared 48hours after the heavy snow Picture by Chris Lawton

4. Fargate

Sheffield's major shopping street Fargate waiting to be cleared 48hours after the heavy snow Picture by Chris Lawton | National World Photo: Chris Lawton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldSnowfall
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice