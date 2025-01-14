Sheffield weather: This is when the freezing temperatures will return, as snow finally melts across city
Met Office forecasters say temperatures will continue to remain well above zero for most of this week, with what is left of this month’s snowfall continuing to melt.
But cold weather is set to return.
Temperatures in the centre of Sheffield are forecast to reach 12C today, and to reach double figures again on Wednesday.
But things will start to cool down again from Thursday, with temperatures hitting freezing at the weekend.
Temperatures will hit zero again in the early hours of Sunday across the city.
But on higher ground they will also reach freezing in the early hours of Saturday, with forecasts of zero at Hallam Head, one of the highest points of Sheffield.
That same high ground is forecast to be -1C for most of Sunday morning.
However, the forecast is for dry weather, and temperatures will rise again above freezing on Monday, but with a maximum of 5C.
The Met Office’s longer range forecast, which runs until January 27, predicts a little light drizzle is likely in places, which could locally become freezing by Sunday.
After that it says high pressure will come back in briefly, before low pressure returns, with some rain or showers and windier conditions affecting most if not all parts of the UK.
But the Met Office also predicts temperatures will be slightly above average, especially in the north, though more frost and fog patches may be seen.
Sheffield saw its first snow of the year arrive overnight between Saturday January 4 and Sunday January 5, bringing major disruption to the city’s transport network on the Monday that followed.
Some of the snow has remained on the ground in parts of the city for over a week, but it is now melting as the temperature in the city has risen well above freezing.
