Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Snow is now almost completely gone from the streets of Sheffield - but parts of the city could soon see freezing temperatures again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Met Office forecasters say temperatures will continue to remain well above zero for most of this week, with what is left of this month’s snowfall continuing to melt.

But cold weather is set to return.

Temperatures in the centre of Sheffield are forecast to reach 12C today, and to reach double figures again on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But things will start to cool down again from Thursday, with temperatures hitting freezing at the weekend.

Temperatures will hit zero again in the early hours of Sunday across the city.

But on higher ground they will also reach freezing in the early hours of Saturday, with forecasts of zero at Hallam Head, one of the highest points of Sheffield.

That same high ground is forecast to be -1C for most of Sunday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the forecast is for dry weather, and temperatures will rise again above freezing on Monday, but with a maximum of 5C.

The Met Office’s longer range forecast, which runs until January 27, predicts a little light drizzle is likely in places, which could locally become freezing by Sunday.

After that it says high pressure will come back in briefly, before low pressure returns, with some rain or showers and windier conditions affecting most if not all parts of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Met Office also predicts temperatures will be slightly above average, especially in the north, though more frost and fog patches may be seen.

Sheffield saw its first snow of the year arrive overnight between Saturday January 4 and Sunday January 5, bringing major disruption to the city’s transport network on the Monday that followed.

Some of the snow has remained on the ground in parts of the city for over a week, but it is now melting as the temperature in the city has risen well above freezing.