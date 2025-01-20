Sheffield weather: This is when you can expect milder temperatures to return after deep freeze
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Met Office forecasters expect that Sheffield will see a return to some milder temperatures in the second half of this week.
Their forecast for today (Monday, January 20, 2025) and tonight states that it will be cloudy and cold with some rain or drizzle forecast for later on in the day.
“A largely cloudy day ahead, with hill fog developing later, though some brighter spells possible toward the south and east initially.
“A band of rain and drizzle will make slow progress southeastward though the afternoon. Maximum temperature 6°C,” their forecast for today states.
Moving to tonight, the Met Office say they expect it to remain mostly cloudy overnight, with outbreaks of rain or drizzle possible.
The forecast continues: “Any clearer spells are expected to away from hills to the east. Isolated frosts once again. Minimum temperature 0 °C.”
The Met Office forecast for tomorrow (Tuesday, January 21, 2025) states that a ‘band of light rain or drizzle is expected to remain across the region for much of the day, with cloudy conditions prevailing and hill fog’. Maximum temperature 7°C.
It is between Wednesday and Friday (January 22 and 24, 2025) this week when Sheffield may experience some milder temperatures.
The Met Office long range forecast for those dates states: “Rain clearing to an increasingly dry and bright Wednesday.
“Cloudy with rain Thursday, then windy with cloud and rain Friday.
“Trending milder, though clear nights will allow sharp frosts.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.