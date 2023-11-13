Storm Debi Sheffield: Everything we know about storm and disruption as gales lash the city
How Sheffield has been hit by Storm Debi, with damage and disruption, and what happens next
Storm Debi has lashed Sheffield and South Yorkshire today - leaving a trail of disruption in its wake.
Since it first hit the city early today, it has caused damage and caused travel problems in and around the city.
A yellow weather warning was issued for Sheffield today even before the storm arrived, due to come into force in the early hours of the morning.
And after initial heavy rain, the winds started. Wind speeds of 64mph have been recorded by National Highways near the city on its weather monitoring station.
Damage caused in Sheffield by Storm Debi
The wind is understood to have taken down a tree on Everingham Crescent in Southey Green. Pictures show the tree blocking the whole of the street.
Disruption to transport in Sheffield due to Storm Debi
It has also also forced the closure of the A616, Woodhead Pass, to high sided vehicles.
The wind resulted in the closure of the Tinsley Viaduct, on the M1, again to high sided vehicles, for several hours. It re-opened just after 5pm.
Some flights were cancelled at Leeds Bradford airport as a result of the storm.
Damage to the overhead electric wires has meant railways companies have had to use replacement buses between Doncaster and Leeds.
Trams bosses have also reported heavy delays because of the weather in the city. Stagecoach said: Due to adverse weather conditions, all routes are suffering heavy delays across the system with some short notice cancellations."
What is the Storm Debi weather forecast for Sheffield?
Officials at the Met Office say the yellow warning for wind in Sheffield will remain in place until 6am on Tuesday.
This evening and tonight, clear spells and isolated showers are expected into the evening as strong winds and gales ease overnight. Lighter winds are expected by the early hours, with a mixture of clear spells and heavy showers expected through to dawn, with minimum temperature 7C.
The forecast for tomorrow is bright with sunshine and occasionally heavy showers.
Winds are forecast to be strengthening for a time. Temperatures are expected to be near normal for the time of year, with a maximum of 10C.