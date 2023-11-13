Storm Debi prompted the Met Office to put a yellow weather warning in place across the North of England, including Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

The A628 Woodhead Pass is closed to high sided vehicles due to the high speed winds of Storm Debi, National Highways has announced.

It was the first major road in Sheffield to have been closed this afternoon after weather monitoring systems recorded wind speeds reaching 60mph.

The M1 was also closed to high sided vehicles over the Tinsley Viaduct, but National Highways have recently announced speeds there have now decreased to safe levels - allowing all vehicles to traverse the viaduct.

Much of the North of England, including Sheffield and South Yorkshire, have been issued with weather warnings for the strong winds brought in by Storm Debi - named by Met Eireann (the Irish meteorological service).

Local footage captured in Sheffield has shown the power of Storm Debi's winds - as a huge tree was blown over, blocking a residential street in the city.

The warning in place over much of Yorkshire is a yellow weather warning - with nearby Lancashire given an amber warning for even stronger winds.

National Highways shared a list of vehicles deemed "vulnerable" during strong winds. This includes motorcycles, vehicles towing trailers or caravans, HGVs, double decker buses and more.

The A616 also remains closed between the M1 J35a (Chapeltown) and A61 (Tankersley) after a "serious" collision this morning.