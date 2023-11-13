The tree has been toppled on Everingham Crescent in Sheffield - seemingly as a result of the strong winds brought by Storm Debi today .

Video footage captured in Sheffield has demonstrated the power of the strong winds brought by Storm Debi.

Jonathan Whitehead and his son came across an enormous tree, blown over and blocking Everingham Crescent in Southey Green, Sheffield, earlier today. The pair then did a loop and captured the downed tree on video.

Yellow weather warnings for wind are in place across Sheffield and South Yorkshire. National Highways have announced numerous road closures due to the wind this afternoon, including the M1 over the Tinsley Viaduct and the A628 Woodhead Pass, which are closed to high sided vehicles.