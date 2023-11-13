Stagecoach Supertram has announced the "adverse weather" of Storm Debi is likely to have an affect on all routes.

Trams in Sheffield are facing heavy delays and the possibility for short notice cancellations due to adverse weather conditions, Stagecoach Supertram have announced.

There are yellow weather warnings in place across Yorkshire for strong winds as Storm Debi continues to ramp up the gust speeds as we head into the evening.

Road closures have been the most significant disruption to the transport infrastructure in Sheffield up to now, with the A628 Woodhead Pass closed to high sided traffic. The M1 was also closed to high sided traffic over the Tinsley Viaduct, but wind speeds have now lowered to a safe level.

Now, Stagecoach Supertram have issued a disruption warning to their service network. The tram service has said all routes are facing heavy delays due to the "adverse weather conditions" and short notice cancellations are a real possibility.

Earlier today, National Highways shared a list of vehicles said to be "vulnerable" to the high speeds. This included double decker buses; HGVs; vans; motorhomes and motorbikes.