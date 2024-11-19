Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The two main roads running between Sheffield and Manchester have now re-opened, after a night of heavy snow led to them being closed for several hours.

Speaking this afternoon, (Tuesday, November 19, 2024) a spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said Snake Pass is now ‘passable with care’.

AA’s route finder website shows Woodhead Pass has also re-opened, with traffic currently moving well.

The road closures came people across Derbyshire and South Yorkshire woke up to a blanket of snow this morning

The Met Office also issued the region with a yellow warning of snow and ice.