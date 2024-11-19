Snake Pass & Woodhead Pass: Major roads between Sheffield & Manchester re-open as snow begins to thaw

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 08:53 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 14:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The two main roads running between Sheffield and Manchester have now re-opened, after a night of heavy snow led to them being closed for several hours.

Speaking this afternoon, (Tuesday, November 19, 2024) a spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said Snake Pass is now ‘passable with care’.

Snake PassSnake Pass
Snake Pass | PA

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

AA’s route finder website shows Woodhead Pass has also re-opened, with traffic currently moving well.

The road closures came people across Derbyshire and South Yorkshire woke up to a blanket of snow this morning

The Met Office also issued the region with a yellow warning of snow and ice.

Related topics:ManchesterTraffic lightsMet Office

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice