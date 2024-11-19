A blast of Arctic air has resulted in the first snowfall of the season, and followed a yellow Met Office warning of snow and ice for Sheffield.

The sleet began at around 7pm last night, turning into heavy snow overnight.

And as Sheffielders begin to navigate the wintry conditions, as they head to work and school, plenty of us have been taking pictures of the snowy scenes in place across the city.

Take a look through our gallery of pictures, and send yours in to [email protected]

1 . Sheffield has woken up to a blanket of snow and wintry scenes this morning Sheffield has woken up to a blanket of snow and wintry scenes this morning | Mix, see other pictures in series Photo Sales

2 . Wintry scene on High Storrs Road Wintry scene on High Storrs Road | David Walsh Photo Sales

3 . Highcliffe Road in High Storrs, looking towards snowy Fulwood Highcliffe Road in High Storrs, looking towards snowy Fulwood | David Walsh Photo Sales

4 . Snow clearing EdaleRd Snow clearing EdaleRd | David Walsh Photo Sales