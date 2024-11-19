Sheffield snow: Pictures of Sheffield as first snowfall of season turns city into a winter wonderland

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 08:40 GMT

Sheffield has woken up to a blanket of snow and picturesque winter scenes this morning.

A blast of Arctic air has resulted in the first snowfall of the season, and followed a yellow Met Office warning of snow and ice for Sheffield.

The sleet began at around 7pm last night, turning into heavy snow overnight.

And as Sheffielders begin to navigate the wintry conditions, as they head to work and school, plenty of us have been taking pictures of the snowy scenes in place across the city.

Take a look through our gallery of pictures, and send yours in to [email protected]

Sheffield has woken up to a blanket of snow and wintry scenes this morning

Wintry scene on High Storrs Road

2. Wintry scene on High Storrs Road

Wintry scene on High Storrs Road | David Walsh

Highcliffe Road in High Storrs, looking towards snowy Fulwood

3. Highcliffe Road in High Storrs, looking towards snowy Fulwood

Highcliffe Road in High Storrs, looking towards snowy Fulwood | David Walsh

Snow clearing EdaleRd

4. Snow clearing EdaleRd

Snow clearing EdaleRd | David Walsh

