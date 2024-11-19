Sheffield snow: The bus services still disrupted by snow

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 08:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sheffied snow: The bus services still disrupted by snow

These are the buses that remained disrupted by the snow this morning:

This was the position at 8am today:

First Bus:

Sheffield

Service 8: serving Birley and Ecclesfield: Diverting., using City Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Service 8a, serving Dyke Vale and Ecclesfield: Diverting, using City Road.

Service 18, serving Hillsborough and city centre: Diverting, using only main roads, Leppins Lane, Herries Road, Longley Lane, Barnsley Road, Hatfield House Lane, Bellhouse Road, Firth Park Road, Owler Lane, then normal service to Gleadless, continuing Bochum Parkway, Meadowhead to return to city by Chesterfield Road.

Service 20, serving Ecclesfield and Hemsworth. Diverting, and terminating Herries Road Roundabout (Moonshine Lane), and Abbey Lane.

Service 51 serving Charnock and Crosspool: Normal route, terminating at Crosspool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Service 73 serving Sheffield city centre and Rotherham: Diverted via Poplar way and Sheffield Parkway to Asda Handsworth.

Service 95, serving Walkley and Rotherham; Service 95a and 95b serving Walkely and Crystal Peaks: Serving terminating at Brook Hill

Sheffield:

Service 72: Service will not be serving High Green - Service will run main road from Tankersley - Chapeltown in both directions.

🗞️Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

Rotherham:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

137 Service will not be serving West Hill - Standon Estate - Jenkins Avenue. Service will be running main roads and also serving Blackburn Estate.

135 Service will not be serving Thorpe Hesley in either direction. Diverting Upper Wortley Road to/from Chapeltown.

21 Service will not be serving Whiston Villiage - Wesley/Holderbess Drive - Todwick

Due to a points issue at Herdings Leighton Road, the Purple route is currently suspended.

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice