Sheffield snow: The bus services still disrupted by snow

Sheffied snow: The bus services still disrupted by snow

These are the buses that remained disrupted by the snow this morning:

This was the position at 8am today:

First Bus:

Service 8: serving Birley and Ecclesfield: Diverting., using City Road.

Service 8a, serving Dyke Vale and Ecclesfield: Diverting, using City Road.

Service 18, serving Hillsborough and city centre: Diverting, using only main roads, Leppins Lane, Herries Road, Longley Lane, Barnsley Road, Hatfield House Lane, Bellhouse Road, Firth Park Road, Owler Lane, then normal service to Gleadless, continuing Bochum Parkway, Meadowhead to return to city by Chesterfield Road.

Service 20, serving Ecclesfield and Hemsworth. Diverting, and terminating Herries Road Roundabout (Moonshine Lane), and Abbey Lane.

Service 51 serving Charnock and Crosspool: Normal route, terminating at Crosspool.

Service 73 serving Sheffield city centre and Rotherham: Diverted via Poplar way and Sheffield Parkway to Asda Handsworth.

Service 95, serving Walkley and Rotherham; Service 95a and 95b serving Walkely and Crystal Peaks: Serving terminating at Brook Hill

Sheffield:

Service 72: Service will not be serving High Green - Service will run main road from Tankersley - Chapeltown in both directions.

Rotherham:

137 Service will not be serving West Hill - Standon Estate - Jenkins Avenue. Service will be running main roads and also serving Blackburn Estate.

135 Service will not be serving Thorpe Hesley in either direction. Diverting Upper Wortley Road to/from Chapeltown.

21 Service will not be serving Whiston Villiage - Wesley/Holderbess Drive - Todwick

Due to a points issue at Herdings Leighton Road, the Purple route is currently suspended.