Sheffield snow LIVE: Updates you need and all your pictures from snow day in city
The Star will be updating this live blog today with all your photos of the snow as well as how the city is impacted throughout the day.
Live: Snow in Sheffield, November 19, 2024
- Sheffield has woken up to a wintry wonderland today after heavy snow overnight
- Major roads are handling the snow well after overnight gritting
- Here are the updates you need and are all your pictures from this sudden snow day in Sheffield
How have schools been affected?
Here is what Sheffield schools are saying about closing today
Schools in Sheffield have largely opted to have a late opening today to overcome the worst of the icy conditions.
Many schools opt to text, email or contact their parents directly, so if you haven’t heard from your school be sure to check their website or social media.
The Star has this list of closures and late openings so far:
Birley Academy Secondary - CLOSED
High Storrs School - Opening 10am
Gleadless Primary School - Opening 10am
King Edward VII School, both sites - Opening 10.30am
Mercia School - Open as normal
Westfield School - Open as normal
All Saints’ Catholic High School - Opening at 10am
Wales High School - 9.45am
Sheffield wakes up to a wintry wonderland
Good morning Sheffield and say hello to the first bite of winter this year.
The Steel City has woken up to a sudden wintry wonderland after heavy snow overnight.
Follow this blog today as we share all your photos and post the latest updates as the snow impacts the city.
Late night sledging, snowmen and snowballs as Sheffield makes most of snowfall
Sheffielders were ready to make the most of the sudden turn in weather last night as residents were out for snowball fights and some late night sledging yesterday.
Reporter for The Star David Kessen shared this after a late night walk yesterday:
These bus services are still disrupted by snow
These are thebusesthat remained disrupted by the snow this morning:
Pictures of Sheffield as first snowfall of season turns city into a winter wonderland
We’ve had plenty of pictures from today’s snowy scenes across the city.
Here are some of our favourites so far.
Major roads between Sheffield & Manchester closed following heavy snowfall
Sheffield’s roads are handling the snow well after plenty of gritting last night.
However, nearby Snake Pass & Woodhead Pass are both shut.
Sheffield shopping centre makes announcement as city struggles with snow
Meadowhall has issued an update as Sheffield struggles under a blanket of snow.
First South Yorkshire - "All services back to normal"
Bus operator First South Yorkshire has tweeted today: “Weather update 0922 - all services are back to normal, please take care when venturing outside today.”
Weather: Snow will stop but bitterly cold '-5C' night lies ahead
You may be asking if the snow has come to a stop for the week now.
The Met Office is not predicting any more snow - but it does say some bitterly cold nights are on the way, starting this evening.
