Sheffield snow LIVE: Updates you need and all your pictures from snow day in city

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 08:27 GMT
Sheffield has woken up to a winter wonderland today - here are your live updates.

The Star will be updating this live blog today with all your photos of the snow as well as how the city is impacted throughout the day.

Live: Snow in Sheffield, November 19, 2024

Key Events

  • Sheffield has woken up to a wintry wonderland today after heavy snow overnight
  • Major roads are handling the snow well after overnight gritting
  • Here are the updates you need and are all your pictures from this sudden snow day in Sheffield
08:39 GMT

How have schools been affected?

Here is what Sheffield schools are saying about closing today

Schools in Sheffield have largely opted to have a late opening today to overcome the worst of the icy conditions.

High Storrs SchoolHigh Storrs School
High Storrs School | David Walsh

Many schools opt to text, email or contact their parents directly, so if you haven’t heard from your school be sure to check their website or social media.

The Star has this list of closures and late openings so far:

Birley Academy Secondary - CLOSED

High Storrs School - Opening 10am

Gleadless Primary School - Opening 10am

King Edward VII School, both sites - Opening 10.30am

Mercia School - Open as normal

Westfield School - Open as normal

All Saints’ Catholic High School - Opening at 10am

Wales High School - 9.45am

08:41 GMT

Sheffield wakes up to a wintry wonderland

Good morning Sheffield and say hello to the first bite of winter this year.

The Steel City has woken up to a sudden wintry wonderland after heavy snow overnight.

Follow this blog today as we share all your photos and post the latest updates as the snow impacts the city.

Sheffielders build a snowmanSheffielders build a snowman
Sheffielders build a snowman | Robert Cumber
08:48 GMT

Late night sledging, snowmen and snowballs as Sheffield makes most of snowfall

Sheffielders were ready to make the most of the sudden turn in weather last night as residents were out for snowball fights and some late night sledging yesterday.

Reporter for The Star David Kessen shared this after a late night walk yesterday:

A late night snowman in Weston Park. Photo: David Kessen, National WorldA late night snowman in Weston Park. Photo: David Kessen, National World
A late night snowman in Weston Park. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World
09:01 GMT

These bus services are still disrupted by snow

These are thebusesthat remained disrupted by the snow this morning:

https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/traffic-and-travel/sheffield-snow-the-bus-services-still-disrupted-by-snow-4872432

Some of Sheffield's buses, including the 51, remained disrupted by snow. David KessenSome of Sheffield's buses, including the 51, remained disrupted by snow. David Kessen
Some of Sheffield's buses, including the 51, remained disrupted by snow. David Kessen | National World
09:02 GMT

Pictures of Sheffield as first snowfall of season turns city into a winter wonderland

We’ve had plenty of pictures from today’s snowy scenes across the city.

Here are some of our favourites so far.

https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/weather/sheffield-snow-pictures-of-sheffield-as-first-snowfall-of-season-turns-city-into-a-winter-wonderland-4872410

Sheffield has woken up to a blanket of snow and wintry scenes this morningSheffield has woken up to a blanket of snow and wintry scenes this morning
Sheffield has woken up to a blanket of snow and wintry scenes this morning | Mix, see other pictures in series
09:04 GMT

Major roads between Sheffield & Manchester closed following heavy snowfall

Sheffield’s roads are handling the snow well after plenty of gritting last night.

However, nearby Snake Pass & Woodhead Pass are both shut.

https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/weather/snake-pass-woodhead-pass-major-roads-between-sheffield-manchester-closed-following-heavy-snowfall-4872454

Reports from the AA state that Snake Pass and Woodhead Pass are closed this morning (Tuesday, November 19, 2024). It comes after the Met Office issued the region with a yellow warning of snow and iceReports from the AA state that Snake Pass and Woodhead Pass are closed this morning (Tuesday, November 19, 2024). It comes after the Met Office issued the region with a yellow warning of snow and ice
Reports from the AA state that Snake Pass and Woodhead Pass are closed this morning (Tuesday, November 19, 2024). It comes after the Met Office issued the region with a yellow warning of snow and ice | PA
10:13 GMT

Sheffield shopping centre makes announcement as city struggles with snow

Meadowhall has issued an update as Sheffield struggles under a blanket of snow.

https://www.thestar.co.uk/business/consumer/meadowhall-sheffield-shopping-centre-makes-announcement-as-city-struggles-with-snow-4872526

10:20 GMT

First South Yorkshire - "All services back to normal"

Bus operator First South Yorkshire has tweeted today: “Weather update 0922 - all services are back to normal, please take care when venturing outside today.”

10:26 GMT

Weather: Snow will stop but bitterly cold '-5C' night lies ahead

You may be asking if the snow has come to a stop for the week now.

The Met Office is not predicting any more snow - but it does say some bitterly cold nights are on the way, starting this evening.

https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/weather/sheffield-weather-bitterly-cold-night-ahead-4872611

A car battles through snow in Sheffield on Monday night. Photo: David Kessen, National WorldA car battles through snow in Sheffield on Monday night. Photo: David Kessen, National World
A car battles through snow in Sheffield on Monday night. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World
