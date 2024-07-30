Sheffield weather: Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms issued across England amid 27C heat this Thursday
A yellow weather warning for storms has been issued for nearly all of England by the Met Office across all of Thursday (August 1).
"Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Thursday and may lead to some disruption," the Met Office said.
It carries a risk of power cuts to homes and businesses as well as cancellations for trains and bus services.
It comes in the same week a yellow heat health warning was issued across most of England by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), with highs of 27C predicted in Sheffield throughout the week. The UK could see its hottest day of the year in the coming days, including a potential for highs of 32C (89.6F) today in London, while other parts of the country will see temperatures four or five degrees warmer than average for the time of the year, the Met Office said. Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey told Sky News that London and the South East could see temperatures around 30C (86F) today, but to expect more unsettled conditions soon.
She said: "As we move into the middle of the week we start to see an increasing risk of thunderstorms developing, particularly in parts of England and Wales, and the rain is such that it could cause some local disruption.
"This is the sort of rainfall that could cause surface water flooding and heavy rain that takes a while to clear away.
"There could also be some lightning potential for hail and gusty conditions."
She added a return to cooler temperatures is expected by next weekend.
