Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The balmy heat in Sheffield could be broken this week by thunderstorms on Thursday.

A yellow weather warning for storms has been issued for nearly all of England by the Met Office across all of Thursday (August 1).

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for nearly all of England amid a week of balmy 27C heat (July 31). | Geoffrey Mark Wainwright, The Met Office

"Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Thursday and may lead to some disruption," the Met Office said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It carries a risk of power cuts to homes and businesses as well as cancellations for trains and bus services.

It comes in the same week a yellow heat health warning was issued across most of England by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), with highs of 27C predicted in Sheffield throughout the week. The UK could see its hottest day of the year in the coming days, including a potential for highs of 32C (89.6F) today in London, while other parts of the country will see temperatures four or five degrees warmer than average for the time of the year, the Met Office said. Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey told Sky News that London and the South East could see temperatures around 30C (86F) today, but to expect more unsettled conditions soon.

She said: "As we move into the middle of the week we start to see an increasing risk of thunderstorms developing, particularly in parts of England and Wales, and the rain is such that it could cause some local disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the sort of rainfall that could cause surface water flooding and heavy rain that takes a while to clear away.

"There could also be some lightning potential for hail and gusty conditions."