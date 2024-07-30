Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A video taken by a passenger in a vehicle which ended up in a fatal 100mph collision in Sheffield has been shared by the police.

South Yorkshire Police shared the Snapchat video, which had been broadcast in court, to show Leon Roberts driving at speeds of over 100mph moments before he lost control of the car and crashed.

One of his passengers, Sharna Burgin, who was a mum to a five-year-old girl, died after the collision on February 26, 2023 at the age of 23.

Roberts lost control of his Mercedes going round a corner, crashed into a parked taxi and shunted it 50 metres down the road.

He had been drinking, and had evidence of previous cocaine use in his urine.

A video, recorded by one of the surviving passengers and released by the police, was captioned “I’m gunna die”.

Sharna Burgin, aged 23, was mum to little girl who is now aged five. Ms Burgin qualified as a paramedic shortly before she died.

Sheffield Crown Court heard at Roberts’ sentencing hearing on Friday (July 26) how Ms Burgin and another passenger had shouted at him to slow down, but he did not respond.

Roberts, aged 25, pleaded guilty to charges of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was jailed for nine years and six months, and disqualified from driving for a primary period of eight years.