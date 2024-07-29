Sheffield weather: Steel City set to sizzle in 28C week-long UK heatwave with hottest day of the year expected
Summer has seemingly arrived with temperatures set to soar in Britain over the coming days (July 29 - August 2).
South England is expected to see record temperatures, with highs of 32C predicted in London on Tuesday.
In Sheffield, temperatures shouldn’t be reaching any record highs - but it is certainly expected to be warmer than the city has seen all year.
There are no weather warnings in place from The Met Office so far.
Here is the forecast for Sheffield during this week’s ‘mini-heatwave’ in the UK.
Weather forecast for Sheffield this week during heatwave (July 29 - August 2)
Monday, July 29: Strong sunshine clouding over into the afternoon, with highs of 27C or even 28C in the late afternoon. Mild breeze of up to 24mph. Cooling off to 20C overnight, likely meaning a warm night for many.
Tuesday, July 30: Unbroken sunshine all day with little to no cloud and very little breeze to carry the heat away. Highs of 26C by the afternoon. A clear and warm night to follow.
Wednesday, July 31: Potentially the hottest day of the UK heatwave for Sheffield despite cloudier conditions. Highs of 27C/28C in the late afternoon with a mild breeze picking up throughout the day.
Thursday, August 1: A touch cooler. The Met Office predicts highs of 25C by the late afternoon and clouded sunshine most of the day ahead of a clear and sunny evening. Small chance of light showers between 4am and 1pm.
Friday, August 2: Conditions cooling off considerably, with highs of 24C and a stiffer breeze of 28mph compared the rest of the week.
Saturday, August 3: Just in time for the weekend, temperatures are expected to climb back down to around 21C with predictions of light showers.
