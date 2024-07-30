Warren Street incident: Firefighters on scene as major blaze breaks out at Sheffield industrial site
Emergency services are warning people to avoid the area and keep their windows closed if they are nearby after the fire started this morning on Warrren Street, near Attercliffe.
They have had crews on the scene since the early hours of this morning and expected to be there for much of the day.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “We were called at 3am this morning to a large amount of household waste on fire at an industrial premises on Warren Street, Sheffield.
“We currently have five fire engines and one aerial ladder platform still in attendance and expect to be on scene throughout the day.
“Please continue to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed due to smoke in the area.”
Warren Street is close to Attercliffe Road.
