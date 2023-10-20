Storm Babet is set to continue pouring down on Sheffield through the night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Storm Babet has subject Sheffield to an assault of rain and winds throughout Friday, causing heavy disruption to transport infrastructure and flooding.

Rain is expected to continue falling throughout the night and into Saturday - but when are forecasters expecting the downpour to stop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office is forecasting for the rain to officially cease by 10am on Saturday, October 21. At the time of writing, the forecast states there is a 90 per cent chance of rain until 1am, when it will drop to 80 per cent.

From there, it will gradually decrease to 50 per cent at 9am, then finally just 20 per cent chance of rain at 10am. Rain could well return to start Saturday evening, with a 50 per cent chance of rain recorded between 5pm and 6pm.

BBC Weather

Similarly to the Met Office, the BBC, and forecast providers MeteoGroup, are expecting the rain to continue through the night. They forecast the rain will stop one hour later though, at 11am.

The BBC also expect the rain to return on Saturday, but in the early afternoon. There is a chance, according to the forecasts, that the rain will return as early as 2pm, in line with the highest expected temperatures tomorrow of 12C.

Netweather.tv

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular online forecasters at Netweather.tv are currently forecasting then downpour will stop for one hour at 5am on Saturday, before starting up again at 6am and ceasing once more at 9am.