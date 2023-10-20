News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday: Pictures show high water level in river near Hillsborough stadium as Storm Babet hits city

Pictures show the level of the River Loxley today – after torrential rain sent water level soaring.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 15:49 BST
The pictures and video shows the river level as the river passes Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium this afternoon, as well as the impact of the torrential rain brought by Storm Babet on Hillsborough Park.

The pictures of the river show high levels, but no flooding. The Owls are due to play Watford away tomorrow, anyway.

The Loxley is not one of the rivers covered by flood warnings by the Environment Agency today.

High water levels in the River Loxley near Hillsborough today. Picture: Kirsty HamiltonHigh water levels in the River Loxley near Hillsborough today. Picture: Kirsty Hamilton
High water levels in the River Loxley near Hillsborough today. Picture: Kirsty Hamilton

The images also show a lake has formed on part of the grass at Hillsborough Park, which has been adopted by ducks. The park has been subject to restoration work in recent months to repair damage done to its surface during the Tramlines Festival, this summer. The last day of the festival was hit by torrential rain which turned part of the surface to mud, sparking complaints from residents

Hillsborough was one of the areas seriously affected by the floods of 2007 in Sheffield, with the Hillsborough pitch among the areas under water 16 years ago.

However, flood protection work has been carried out in that part of the city since then, and more work is due to be carried out there in the future.

And earlier this week a scheme were unveiled to include protection for homes and businesses between Malin Bridge and Penistone Road, at Hillsborough, including Towsure, B&Q, Hillsborough Fencing, Jewel Blade, Regent Court and Rudyard Mews, which was swamped in 2007.

