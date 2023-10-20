Pictures show the level of the River Loxley today – after torrential rain sent water level soaring.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pictures and video shows the river level as the river passes Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium this afternoon, as well as the impact of the torrential rain brought by Storm Babet on Hillsborough Park.

The pictures of the river show high levels, but no flooding. The Owls are due to play Watford away tomorrow, anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Loxley is not one of the rivers covered by flood warnings by the Environment Agency today.

High water levels in the River Loxley near Hillsborough today. Picture: Kirsty Hamilton

The images also show a lake has formed on part of the grass at Hillsborough Park, which has been adopted by ducks. The park has been subject to restoration work in recent months to repair damage done to its surface during the Tramlines Festival, this summer. The last day of the festival was hit by torrential rain which turned part of the surface to mud, sparking complaints from residents

Hillsborough was one of the areas seriously affected by the floods of 2007 in Sheffield, with the Hillsborough pitch among the areas under water 16 years ago.

However, flood protection work has been carried out in that part of the city since then, and more work is due to be carried out there in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad