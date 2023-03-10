Sheffield has been hit by a major freeze – but when can we expect to see the thaw?

According to forecasts from the Met Office, the last of the snow should now have fallen for today, with snow having been forecast to last until 10am this morning.

The temperature is now forecast to rise to up to 3C today – but temperatures overnight are expected to fall back below freezing, to as low as -5 in the early hours of Saturday, so it is unlikely to have cleared by then, and any melt could freeze. Saturday afternoon will see temperatures up to 4C in the early afternoon, with some more snow currently forecast for between 9pm and 11pm that night.

However, that is forecast to change to rain in the early hours of Sunday, which could help the thaw, and by Sunday afternoon, temperatures as high as 11C are forecast.

Sheffield residents sledging today. But when the show thaw?

Sunday night temperatures are forecast to be above 10C, and rain is expected throughout Monday. This combination may mean the snow should be gone by the end of Monday.

This week has seen major travel disruption as a result of snowfall which first started on Wednesday, and continued throughout Thursday, with bus services having been seriously affected by the freezing weather, and with the Pennine routes to Manchester closed because of the snow.