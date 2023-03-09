For those needing to travel it is a nightmare – but some have been making the most of today’s snowfall.

This morning saw major disruption on the roads, as early snowfall created treacherous conditions which left buses struggling to operate in many areas.

The trouble could also be seen on the streets around the city. On higher ground, where there are slopes, the screeching sound of wheel spin has been common, as vehicles struggle for grip.

And children have been sent home early from school, with concerns over safety and how youngsters will get home when buses stop.

For some, however, the snow was a welcome sight. We went to see what was happening in the parks.

Visitors to the city’s parks have told the Star how they loved the snow. One woman outside Weston Park Museum said: “I absolutely adore the snow, but I just hope I don’t fall over. It makes everything look beautiful, crisp and clean – it’s lovely.”

Two friends from Malaysia said they loved the snow, because they did not get to see it at home. “We love the snow – it’s so beautiful,” said one.

By 10.30am, the first snowmen had already started appearing in the park. A walk around what would normally be an expanse of green grass revealed a trail of small snowmen, one near the museum, and one, with twigs for arms, close the the park’s bandstand.

Near the tennis courts, snowball fights were starting to break out, with the sound of laughter ringing through the air as one young woman, who had pre-made several, ran in and hurled them at her male companion, before he returned fire.

A short walk to Crookes Valley Park revealed the slopes close to the boating lake had also been transformed – into a ski jump.

Two young men were packing snow together a few yards down the slope to create a solid bump in the ground –getting it ready so they could try their best Eddie the Eagle skiing.

Both put on their skis, and took a short run down the slope onto their ramp, managing to get a few feet off the ground, before coming to a gentle stop lower down the slope.

“It’s not very often we get to do this,” said one, before getting ready for another go.

People out walking in the park in the snow, as the pigeons look for food