Bus routes and roads have suffered major disruption again today as the snow causes chaos across Sheffield.

Earlier today, all services were suspended – but some have now returned to normal as the day has gone one.

Travel South Yorkshire says some services may be delayed, diverted or cancelled today and is urging residents to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey and has revealed the routes affected.

Several bus services are listed as disrupted today.

Bus services affected by Sheffield snow:

> Service 1 towards Jordanthorpe is not serving the Batemoor loop. Terminating at Olive Grove Road. Towards High Green, service will terminate in Chapeltown.

> Service 1a is running between Chapeltown and Olive Grove Road but is being diverted in Ecclesfield to run directly along The Common. Buses are not running between Olive Grove Road and Herdings.

> Service 11 is not running until further notice.

> Service 8 – suspended

> Service 18 is suspended until further notice.

> Service 20 is running between City Centre and Parson Cross (Chaucer Road roundabout) but is diverted between Southey Green and Parson Cross to run along Southey Green Road and Wordsworth Avenue instead of Southey Hill and Adlington Road. Buses are not running between Parson Cross and Ecclesfield or between City Centre and Hemsworth.

> Globe Coaches: 23 – Service suspended.

> Service 24 is running between City Centre and Meadowhead. Buses are not running between Lowedges and Meadowhead or between City Centre and Woodhouse.

> Service 41 is running between City Centre and Olive Grove Road. Buses are not running between Olive Grove Road and Frecheville.

> Service 43, 44, Stagecoach Yorkshire. Services 43 and 44 is suspended until further notice.

> Service 51 is suspended until further notice.

> Service 52a is running between Broomhill and Handsworth (Sheffield Parkway roundabout). Between City Centre and Broomhill, buses towards Broomhill are running along Glossop Road, Newbould Lane, Nile Street and Whitham Road. Buses are not running between Hillsborough and Broomhill or between Handsworth and Woodhouse.

> Service 56 is suspended until further notice.

> Service 57 and 57a are suspended until further notice.

>Service 65 (Stagecoach) has been suspended.

> Service 75 is running between Firth Park and Meadowhead with normal route being resumed between Highfield and Woodseats along Abbeydale Road and Woodseats Road.

> Service 76 is running between Firth Park and Beauchief with normal route being resumed between Highfield and Woodseats along Abbeydale Road and Woodseats Road. Buses are not running between Shiregreen and Firth Park; between Woodseats and Batemoor or between Beauchief and Lowedges.

> Service 81 is running between Malin Bridge and Hunters Bar. Buses are not running between Stannington and Malin Bridge or between Hunters Bar and Dore.

> Service 82 is suspended until further notice.

> Service 86 is suspended until further notice.

> Service 95 and 95a are suspended until further notice.

> Service 97 and 98 are running between City Centre and Beauchief. Buses are not running between Hillsborough and City Centre or between Beauchief and Totley/Totley Brook.

> Service 120 (FirstBus) is running between Royal Hallamshire Hospital and Manor Top. Buses are not running between Fulwood and Royal Hallamshire Hospital or between Manor Top and Crystal Peaks.

> Service 208 is suspended until further notice.

> Service 272: First South Yorkshire, Hulleys of Baslow: 272, Service 272 is suspended until further notice.

> Sheffield Community Transport: h1 Service H1 is suspended until further notice.

> Service X1 is running between Sheffield and Rotherham but is diverted between Sheffield and Meadowhall to run along Brightside Lane instead of Attercliffe Road. Buses are not running between Rotherham and Maltby.

> Service X5 is suspended until further notice.

> Service X10 is suspended until further notice.

> Service X78 is not running between Sheffield and Rotherham until further notice. Buses are running between Rotherham and Doncaster.

> All Stagecoach services in Sheffield are suspended until further notice.

> All Hulleys services are suspended until further notice.

> All TM Travel services have been suspended.

South Yorkshire Supertram services affected by snow:

> Blue route trams will not run between Sheffield Station and Halfway until further notice. Blue route trams are running between Sheffield Station and Malin Bridge approximately every 20 minutes throughout the day.

> Purple route trams are not running until further notice. Note also that blue route trams are not running between Sheffield Station and Halfway.

Snake Pass closed by snow

Derbyshire County Council has announced the A57 Snake Pass, a link between Sheffield and Manchester, is closed. They said in a statement the road was closed because of snow, adding: “Unfortunately the electronic signs we have on the pass are not working today. Please do not attempt this road or any of the others we have closed.”

Woodhead Pass closed by snow