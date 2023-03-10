A lorry jacknifed on a busy Sheffield road today adding to the chaos on Sheffield’s roads cause by the overnight snow.

Transport bosses have reported how the jack-knifed vehicle blocked the Owler Bar roundabout in Hillsborough this morning, one of a number of incidents across the city after last night’s snowfall.

The Parkway also saw major disruption today when a lorry became stuck, with gritters seen working around it earlier this morning.

Disruption elsewhere has included a bus stuck getting stuck on Redmires Road, a road which is one of the highest parts of the city, near Lodge Moor, while bus company officials have described Meadowhead as ‘impassable’ today.

The roads are treacherous today in and around Sheffield due to heavy snowfall overnight

There has also been an incident on the M1, near Sheffield, where a lane was closed this morning between junctions 30 and 31 after a collision, with snow falling in the area this morning.

Streets Ahead said: “Our gritters are concentrating on clearing Sheffield priority routes this morning.”

