Sheffield weather: Week leading up to Easter forecast to be mild and breezy
Hope you’re enjoying the sunshine in Sheffield this weekend – looks like there’s more mild weather and rain on the way.
The Met Office website forecasts that Monday, April 11 will be cloudy with some light showers later on. The temperature will be 14 degrees, slightly up on today, Sunday.
By Tuesday we’ll be seeing heavy showers and cloud in the afternoon and then Wednesday will look brighter.Temperatures are forecast to reach 16 degrees and cloudy weather will give way to sunny intervals by lunchtime.
On Thursday, expect mist and overcast weather and that will continue into Friday.
The BBC is predicting light rain and a moderate breeze on Monday and Tuesday, then cloudy, breezy days from Wednesday continuing on to the Bank Holiday weekend.
Temperatures over the weekend are predicted to be between 13 and 16 degrees and the chance of rain is fairly low.
Fingers crossed for no April showers!