The Met Office website forecasts that Monday, April 11 will be cloudy with some light showers later on. The temperature will be 14 degrees, slightly up on today, Sunday.

By Tuesday we’ll be seeing heavy showers and cloud in the afternoon and then Wednesday will look brighter.Temperatures are forecast to reach 16 degrees and cloudy weather will give way to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Sunshine over Sheffield - the weather for the week commencing Monday, April 11 is forecast to be cloudy and breezy with a chance of some rain and showers, clearing up in time for the Easter weekend

On Thursday, expect mist and overcast weather and that will continue into Friday.

The BBC is predicting light rain and a moderate breeze on Monday and Tuesday, then cloudy, breezy days from Wednesday continuing on to the Bank Holiday weekend.

Temperatures over the weekend are predicted to be between 13 and 16 degrees and the chance of rain is fairly low.