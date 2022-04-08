Everybody's Talking About Jamie: Sheffield smash-hit musical's story told in pictures

The story of the teenager who wanted to wear a dress to his prom first burst on to the Crucible Theatre stage in February 2017 and became a big word-of-mouth hit with Sheffield audiences. It then transferred to the Apollo Theatre in London and took the West End by storm.

Since then the show has been seen around the world and been on the big screen in two versions – a recording of the stage show and then a full cinema adaptation. That was filmed in Sheffield and stars Max Harwood as Jamie, Sarah Lancashire as mum Margaret, Richard E Grant as Jamie’s drag mentor Hugo and Shobna Gulati as Margaret’s friend, Ray.

The Lyceum show, starring Layton Williams and Shane Richie, will be its third time on stage in the city where it was born.

1. Jamie creators Pictured outside the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield are the director of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Jonathan Butterell, and co-writers Tom MacRae and Dan Gillespie Sells, singer-songwriter of The Feeling. The show premiered at the Crucible from February 9 to 25, 2017 Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

2. Original Jamie John McCrea in rehearsals for Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield in February 2017 Photo: Johan Persson Photo Sales

3. Role models Raj Ghatak, Spencer Stafford and James Gillan as drag artists in Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield in 2017 Photo: JOHAN PERSSON Photo Sales

4. School scene John McCrea and Tamsin Carroll in Everybody's Talking About Jamie at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield in 2017 Photo: JOHAN PERSSON Photo Sales