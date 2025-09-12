The Met Office has issued a 22-hour yellow weather warning for wind in Sheffield with top speeds of up to 50mph.

A weather alert is now in place for practically all of England starting this Sunday (September 14) with the Met Office warning “strong and gusty winds” could cause disruption.

The warning is set for between 8pm on Sunday (September 14) and 6pm on Monday (September 15).

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Gusts of 45 to 55mph are expected widely inland, with gusts of 60 to 70mph possible at times along exposed coasts and hills.

"Winds will only slowly ease from the west later in the afternoon and into Monday evening."

In Sheffield, gusts will set in from around 9pm on Sunday evening and the brunt of the strong winds will arrive on Monday with highs of up to 50mph by noon.

However, the Steel City is also in for a lashing on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Showers with sunny spells are predicted on Saturday, but heavy rain is forecast to fall between 1pm and 3pm on Sunday followed by persistent showers all day Monday and possibly not letting up until mid-afternoon Tuesday.

The Met Office is warning that the windy weather could cause some disruption, with possible delays to road, rail, air, and ferry transport.

Short-term loss of power is also possible, and residents are being advised to prepare for power cuts just in case.

And, if officially designated a storm, it will be called Storm Amy - the first named storm of the 2025/2026 season.