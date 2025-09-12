A historic Sheffield site is set to be converted into a bar-restaurant with a ‘steampunk vibe’, under plans by a Canadian firm opening its first UK venue

The operator, called The Tavern Collective is moving into the grade two listed arches under the Quays Hotel, at Victoria Quays,

Staff at the new Tavern at the Quay at Victoria Quays which will open on September 22 | Tavern at the Quay

Dating back to 1855, the location features the fully restored arches, complete with original stone, brick and steel beams. It had previously been an empty space.

Bosses say the new venue, to be called Tavern on the Quays, will offer a contemporary spin on the classic pub, blending the modern style of the venues established in North America with a more traditional British setting.

They added It had been designed with ‘laidback steampunk vibes’ in mind, creating a venue which aims to be ‘playful, eclectic and offbeat – yet reassuringly familiar’.

The Tavern Collective will open its first UK venue in Sheffield on 22nd September 2025, with the Tavern on the Quay | The Tavern Collective

Rene Ortiz, Northland Restaurant Group Director UK&I, said: “We want Tavern on the Quays to become the place to be and a real neighbourhood hangout. It’s a beautiful building, full of history and lovely architectural details, but renovated in a modern way. From the relaxed steampunk vibes and our playful bulldog mascot, to surprising menu twists and throwback tunes, we can’t wait to show the people of Sheffield what The Tavern Collective is all about.

“We’re also delighted to be official sponsors of the mighty Sheffield Steelers – in homage to our Canadian roots and our love of ice hockey!”

Cocktails named after Sheffield's rich musical history will feature on the menu at Tavern on the Quays. Photo: The Taverns Collective | The Taverns Collective

The venue is due to open on September 22.

The 5,000 sq ft restaurant will seat 90 diners, plus additional bar seating. Additional elements, taking the venue to 9,000 sq ft in total, will open at a later date, including two under-arch private dining spaces for up to 40 people and a ballroom, which will seat a further 200, for conferences, weddings and parties.

A patio will also be created over the coming months.

It will employ 40 members of staff, who have already been recruited.

Bosses say they expect the brand’s shareable Detroit Deep Dish pizzas and the Canadian poutine to be popular menu items.

There will also be a dog menu for pets.

For the first month of opening, there will be a special offer running of £1 off every pint of Madri or Alpacalypse. Special Happy Hour and Late Night deals will be in place, along with a lunchtime offer of £5 for a slice of Detroit Deep Dish pizza.