Police made 12 arrests in Sheffield city centre in a day of action organised as part of a crackdown on drugs and serious violence.

Operation Steel returned to Sheffield on Wednesday, September 10 and saw the City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team lead a day of action with a focus on three types of offending - drug dealing, anti-social behaviour and serious violence.

12 arrests were made during a 'day of action' in Sheffield city centre as part of a crackdown on drugs and violence

Within 90 minutes of the operation starting, seven people had been arrested on suspicion of a variety of offences and by the end of the day, 12 arrests had been made in total.

Officers also carried out 28 stop and searches, which led to suspected Class A drugs such as heroin and crack cocaine being seized. One weapon was also taken off the streets.

Undercover cops took to the streets of the city centre in a day of action | SYP

Operation Steel is a dedicated day of action which takes place in a different part of Sheffield each month and sees resources being pooled together from across the force.

Wednesday's city centre operation saw neighbourhood cops being supported by specialist teams including roads policing and tasking groups.

Foot patrols took place in Fitzalan Square, Arundel Gate and High Street, while some officers also travelled around the city centre on pushbikes.

Police Sergeant Darius Razaghi said: "Operation Steel boosts our daily resources and allows us to proactively act on the intelligence we are constantly gathering as your local police officers.

"This latest day of action was run as a plain clothes operation and we achieved some really positive results.

"Our proactive policing, which we carry out daily, is largely made possible by the information you provide us with. If you come across what you suspect to be criminal activity in the city centre - or you know where it's taking place - report it to us.

"There are a number of ways you can do this, such as online or by calling 101. You can also report information completely anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website."

Among those arrested on the day were a 44-year-old man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and a 31-year-old man on suspicion of robbery.