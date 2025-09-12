Charity Super.Mkt welcomed customers at the corner of Pinstone Street and Cambridge Street today (September 12) with rack upon rack of vintage threads on offer.

It is the first time the historic store has seen any business in nearly a decade, with its last tenant being a picture framers in 2016.

However, the new arrival will not stick around long.

Co-founded by designer Wayne Hemingway, of Red or Dead fashion fame, the temporary store has opened with the intention of closing at the end of the year.

Charity Super.Mkt draws its stock every few days from five big-name Sheffield charities - including Emmaus, Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, The Sheffield Cat Shelter, Traid, and War Child - to create a ‘pop up department store’ in aid of local causes.

The social enterprise already has shops in London, Brighton, Glasgow and Cardiff.

Its website states it was created to ‘disprove the outdated notion that charity shops ruin high streets’.

Wayne Hemingway, co-founder of Charity Super,Mkt, said he had a long history with Sheffield and had a Red or Dead store on Division Street in the 90s.

He added: “Charity Super.Mkt brings a different kind of fashion to the city, one very in tune with the times and one that will be as impactful and loved as Red or Dead was.

“We will only be there for a limited time and the stock gets refreshed every few days, so be sure to visit us a lot this autumn and winter.”

Step inside the store with our gallery of pictures below.

1 . Charity Super.Mkt opens in Sheffield Step inside 'Charity Super.Mkt', Sheffield's new charity department store, open now on the corner of Pinstone Street and Cambridge Street . | National World Photo Sales

2 . Charity Super.Mkt opens in Sheffield Step inside 'Charity Super.Mkt', Sheffield's new charity department store, open now on the corner of Pinstone Street and Cambridge Street . | National World Photo Sales

3 . Charity Super.Mkt opens in Sheffield Step inside 'Charity Super.Mkt', Sheffield's new charity department store, open now on the corner of Pinstone Street and Cambridge Street . | National World Photo Sales

4 . Charity Super.Mkt opens in Sheffield Step inside 'Charity Super.Mkt', Sheffield's new charity department store, open now on the corner of Pinstone Street and Cambridge Street . | National World Photo Sales