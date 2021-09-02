Sheffielders in the Peace Gardens basks in the warm summer sunshine

Although the rest of the month’s forecast isn’t looking overly bright, the latest update from the Met Office is looking rather promising for the beginning of next week, with temperatures of up to 25C forecast for Sheffield.

Earlier this week, the forecaster said the weather would become wet and windy after an area of low pressure moves in from Sunday (5 September), with the effects of “increased tropical storm activity” in the US contributing to poorer conditions like heavy wind and lots of rain.

And while this wet and windy weather still looks to be on the cards for much of the month, temperatures are set to be “warmer than average” in many places, with some strong spells of sunshine before all the rain kicks in.

Here’s what you need to know.

Will there be a heatwave in Sheffield?

There have been lots of suggestions of heatwaves in Sheffield recently, coming from long range weather forecasts, which unfortunately have never materialised due to ever-changing conditions.

However, the current forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week is showing much higher temperatures in the mid 20s and plenty of sunshine – something we have all been missing in recent weeks.

Confidence is low at how long the good weather will last, with forecasters saying “unsettled” conditions are set to return very soon, but they seem confident that the beginning of next week at least will bring some much brighter and warmer times – just have your more autumnal clothes and an umbrella at the ready as things are changing very quickly!

What is the current forecast for next week?

Although temperatures aren’t looking too exciting over the next couple of days (16C on Friday, September 3 and a slightly better 19C on Saturday), things look like they will begin to pick up on Sunday, September 5.

A high of 22C has been forecast by the Met Office, with a cloudy morning expected to change into sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Monday is set to reach up to 24C and will follow much the same pattern as Sunday, with the sun making its way out at lunchtime.

Tuesday is when things are really looking up, with tops of 25C forecast and long sunshine predicted throughout the day. The current forecast only extends to Wednesday, but the same conditions are expected then too, so get the suncream at the ready.

What is the forecast looking like for the rest of September?

The Met Office has said temperatures are likely to trend “warmer than average” across all parts of the UK through the beginning of this month, with some sunnier parts of the east “perhaps becoming very warm” at times.

Conditions are expected to become less settled through this period however, with showers or longer spells of rain likely.

The long range forecast says it will also be windy at times, particularly around some southern and western coasts and over the hills, and there is potential for some heavier rain and thunderstorms.

But as of the middle of the month, tropical storm activity across the Atlantic is making predictions quite difficult as this activity can affect weather at mid-latitudes.

The Met Office says evidence currently points towards the “unsettled” theme continuing during mid-September, with a “weak indication” of possible drier conditions later in the month.