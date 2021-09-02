The server issues were first reported yesterday, September 1, when many Sky users took to social media to voice their frustrations at being unable to access the internet – particularly at a time when so many people are still working from home and rely on broadband for video calls and emails.

The problem seemed to originate in the South and South East of England yesterday, but users in Sheffield – and other areas like Manchester – have been reporting issues this morning, suggesting the situation is ongoing and is spreading further north.

Sky promised to “fix the problem overnight” when responding to disgruntled customers, but it is unclear whether this is the same problem as yesterday or a new one altogether.

Sky broadband customers in Sheffield are having trouble accessing the internet today as the service is down across the country. Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images for Comcast.

Independent web status checker, ‘Is this service down’, says it has received numerous reports of problems getting online from Sky customers in the Sheffield area this morning.

The problems in our area spiked at around 2.20am but are ongoing, with the most common reports in postcodes: S6, S10, S20, S9, S11, S2, S13 and S21.

Twitter is also beginning to pick up with people complaining about the issue again this morning.

In an update published at 6.30pm last night, Sky tweeted: “Broadband and Talk problems in South East England and Wales - You might not be able to get online or make/receive phone calls due to a problem in your local area. Our technical teams will continue to work overnight to fix the problem and we will provide an update on progress in the morning. We're sorry for the continued inconvenience.”

It has not yet acknowledged that problems are occurring further afield in the country – but Sky has confirmed that engineers are “on site” in South East England and Cardiff to restore service “ASAP”.

Sky’s TV and mobile signals seem to be working fine, with very few reports of problems with either of these services.

This is the second time in weeks that customers have experienced technical issues with Sky broadband, after services went down multiple times in July.

How do I check the status of my Sky broadband?

You can monitor any service issues online or on the My Sky app.

To see if you have any problems with the internet in your area either use the online service checker or sign into the My Sky app.

What are people saying?

One Twitter user wrote: “@SkyUK still no internet! It's been 15 hours. I rely on the Internet to work from home. What's going on? Is there an update?”

Another added: “Come [email protected] sort it out, 15 hours without internet, some of us rely on a connection to earn our living.”