The summer – or what we’ve had of it – may well be over as residents are set to experience their last glimpse of sunshine this week before conditions become windy, rainy and quite frankly a little bit miserable in the weeks ahead.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Heavy wind and rain

The Met Office is predicting an "unsettled" September for Sheffield with heavy wind and rain forecast over the coming month. This looks set to be the last week of summery weather for the city. Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images.

The Met Office has said the weather will become wet and windy after an area of low pressure moves in from Sunday (5 September), with the effects of “increased tropical storm activity” in the US contributing to the poorer conditions.

Alex Burkhill, a Met Office forecaster, explained: “It’s fair to say the beginning of the month will be rather settled, with high pressure dominating.

“There will be drizzle and cloud in the east this week, but in the west certain regions will certainly hit the low 20s and see glimpses of sunshine here and there.

“However, this could perhaps be the last of the summery weather until the end of September, with a prolonged spell of unsettled conditions and low pressure from Sunday.”

Mr Burkill warned that September will likely see “more rain and wind” than in August, which was much wetter than average in parts of the South East and London.

There are set to be long spells of rain and cooler temperatures as we move into the ninth month of the year.

He added: “The low-pressure, along with the increased tropical storm activity across the Atlantic will certainly give the month a more autumnal- feel than previous years.

“The temperature is likely to remain around the average for the year, perhaps dipping a bit cooler until the end of the month – when it may well get drier again.”

What will the weather be like in Sheffield this week?

This week is set to be relatively grey, with overcast skies forecast for much of the week in Sheffield, although the Met Office is predicting that the sun will peek through the clouds at times.

Unfortunately temperatures look set to be relatively low for this time of year, but they are looking likely to creep up slightly over the weekend and at the beginning of next week.

There are some showers forecast for the end of the weekend and beginning of next week, but the chances of these are currently still low and they are paired with sunny spells.

Here’s the current day-by-day forecast.

Tuesday, August 31: Overcast. Highs of 18C in the afternoon and 15C in the evening. 10 per cent chance of rain.

Wednesday, September 1: Overcast. Highs of 17C in the afternoon and 15C in the evening. 10 per cent chance of rain.

Thursday, September 2: Overcast changing to sunny intervals by early evening. Highs of 18C in the afternoon and 13C in the evening. 10 per cent chance of rain.

Friday, September 3: Overcast. Highs of 17C in the afternoon and 13C in the evening. 10 per cent chance of rain.

Saturday, September 4: Overcast changing to sunny intervals by early evening. Highs of 19C in the afternoon and 14C in the evening. Less than 5 per cent chance of rain.

Sunday, September 5: Light rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon. Highs of 20C in the afternoon and 17C in the evening. 40 per cent chance of rain.