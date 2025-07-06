Sheffield may have seen some rain at the weekend.

But forecasters are now predicting another sizzling heatwave will hit the city by the end of this week.

Forecasters at the Met Office were expecting the city to be hit by rain again in the early hours of Monday, but after having seen cooler temperatures over the weekend, the mercury is set to rise again.

A man buys an ice cream from an ice cream van at Barker's Pool, Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

And by Thursday, the city is set to see the start of another heatwave arriving.

Monday’s forecast is for the rain of the early hours of the morning to dry up by 4am as dry weather with sunny intervals arrives, with temperatures rising to 21C by 3pm, and then with a warn dry evening seeing temperatures of 13C by midnight.

Then Tuesday is forecast to see sun, with temperatures reaching 22C by 4pm.

Wednesday then is expected to see sunny intervals early on, then outright sunny weather from 4pm. At this time the city will feel a warm 23C.

But Thursday is expected to see the start of a Sheffield heatwave.

Forecasters predict sunny weather again, with temperatures up to 26C from 4pm to 7pm; and then Friday’s weather is expected to be even hotter, with heat of up to 28C by 4pm, and remaining as high as 22C at midnight.

And then a third day of high temperatures, reaching 27C, is forecast be seen on Saturday as the hot weather continues. It is still expected to be 22C at 10pm.

Looking beyond Saturday, the long range Met Office forecast, which runs until July 20, predicts there could be more warm weather, and possible thunderstorms after that.

It states: “There is the potential for some very hot weather to be realised, especially across some inland southern and eastern areas.

“With this also comes the possibility of thunderstorms, in part because of the high temperatures, but also in association with any frontal systems moving in from the west, which would ultimately usher in cooler and fresher conditions. “