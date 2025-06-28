'Outdoor pool would be great for Sheffield', says public - decades after city's last lido closed
And now, as summer temperatures soar this month, some in the city believe it is time to see another outdoor pool in Sheffield.
Earlier this month, emergency services were warning people against swimming in lakes and reservoirs.
But there has been no lido in the city since the 1980s, and paddling pools have been replaced by fountains.
In the 70s and 80s, Sheffield had outdoor swimming pools in both Millhouses Park and Longley Park.
We went out to get the views of people on the streets of Sheffield as to whether the city needed an outdoor pool now - and most of those who spoke to us said it did.
Patricia Duncan, who now lives in Australia, but was brought up in Woodseats, was disappointed that the old pool at Millhouses had closed.
She said: “That's disgusting. Of course you need an outdoor swimming pool. But the problem is, Sheffield is so big now, where are you going to put it?
“How are you going to keep everybody happy by putting it in one place? They need more than one, they probably need three.”
Kate Clarke, from Middlewood, said: “Yes, it'd be nice. There used to be one at Rivelin Park that was lovely for the little kids.
Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
“So, I think it'd be nice, especially in summer. Might be a waste of space in winter. But on days like today, yes, it'd be great.”
Catherine Snaith said: "Sure, yes, that would be nice. I think outdoor swimming pools are good places for families to bring kids. So, yes, another one would be great."
Matt Culf, from Stannington, also thought it would be a good thing. He said: “I think it would be brilliant for people to congregate, especially in the summer. I think it would be brilliant.”
Tim France, from Rotherham, said he really liked the Millhouses pool, which had been great for children. He said: “Something somewhere else would be useful I think. I think it's all down to cost.”
But not everyone agreed.
Josh Snaith, from Norfolk Park, said: “Not at all. There are lots of places to cool down.
“And I think there's not enough people using the indoor pools, let alone the outdoor ones.”
And Isabella Seale, from Bramall Lane, added: “They’re only really useful in summer.”
Sheffield Council was approached for a statement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.