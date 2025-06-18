As Sheffield is basking in a heatwave, we have taken a look back in the archives to see what the city used to get up to on the long summer days 50 years ago.

The pictures in the gallery show fun in the parks, smiles in the city centre, and some fantastic big organised events held in that decade.

We’ve found pictures all the way from 1970s to 1979, showing how many of the things we can do in the city have changed over the years.

You can take a look in the gallery below.

1 . Fargate shoppers Shoppers in Fargate enjoying the sunshine - 2nd June 1978.

2 . Swimming pool Swimmers at Longley Park swimming pool, Sheffield, April 4, 1979

3 . Weston Park A rock festival at Sheffield's Weston Park on August 11, 1979.

4 . Fun fair Pictured at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, where the Sheffield Show was being held. Seen is part of the fun fair that was at the show for all to enjoy - 3rd September 1976