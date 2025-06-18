The nine best places find an ice cream van in Sheffield, as city hit by heatwave

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 18th Jun 2025, 09:41 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 12:15 BST

As the temperatures soar in Sheffield during the heatwave, demand for ice cream will be soaring with them.

And there are certain places in the city where you should always be able to find one.

Although some vans still travel from place to place, playing a jaunty tune when the arrive, there are certain places in the city where vans operate from a permanent ‘pitch’, often rented from Sheffield Council.

We asked Sheffield Council where these where, and have put together this list to show the places where you are likely to find an ice cream van this week if you’re longing for a ‘99’ in the hot sun.

You can see the list below.

A customer buys an ice cream at the permanent ice cream van site on Barker's Pool, near Sheffield City Hall. Photo: David Kessen, National World

1. Barker's Pool

A customer buys an ice cream at the permanent ice cream van site on Barker's Pool, near Sheffield City Hall. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen

A queue for ice creams at the van at the Peace Gardens in Sheffield city centre which is always at this site. Photo: David Kessen, National World

2. The Peace Gardens

A queue for ice creams at the van at the Peace Gardens in Sheffield city centre which is always at this site. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen

The permanent ice cream van on Fargate is now near Marks and Spencer. It was previously at the bottom of the street while the street was being remodelled. Photo: David Kessen, National World

3. Fargate

The permanent ice cream van on Fargate is now near Marks and Spencer. It was previously at the bottom of the street while the street was being remodelled. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen

Endcliffe Park, near Ecclesall Road, is one of a number of parks with an ice cream van all the time. Photo: Google

4. Endcliffe Park

Endcliffe Park, near Ecclesall Road, is one of a number of parks with an ice cream van all the time. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google

