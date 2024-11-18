Sheffield weather: Here's when sleet and heavy snow will hit Sheffield today
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A yellow weather warning is in place for much of England today (November 18) over “blanketing” snow, plummeting temperatures and a risk of ice tomorrow morning.
The warning from the Met Office covers much of the Midlands and the North, and is in place until 10am on Tuesday.
Hilly areas have been told to expect the most, and high up areas (300m above sea level) could see as much as 15 to 20cm of snow by tomorrow.
In Sheffield, sleet is expected to lash the city by this evening ahead of heavy snowfall overnight and into tomorrow morning.
Here’s when the snow will arrive in Sheffield today
8am - 4pm, Monday: Fine and bright if frosty with plenty of sunshine and temperatures hovering at around 4C, with some cloud moving in by the afternoon.
5pm - 10pm: Sleet and showers will arrive in Sheffield from around 6pm and persist into the evening. A sudden drop in temperatures until it ‘feels like’ and winds rising up to 24mph by the late evening will make for the first blast of winter this year.
11pm - 8am: The sleet will give way to heavy snow by midnight, covering the entire city. The air temperature will drop to 0C bringing a risk of ice, while wind rising to 28mph will make it ‘feel like’ a biting -4C outside. The wet conditions brought on by the sleet and the freezing temperatures make it unclear if it will settle by tomorrow.
9am, Tuesday: The Met Office says the snow will clear by 9am and give way to unclouded wintry sunshine, ‘feeling like’ -3C outside and with a stiff wind of around 23mph.
What should I do during the cold weather warning?
The Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says the snow overnight and chance of ice would be “disruptive” for many - but the chance of it settling is is unlikely.
The Met Office’s guidance on the yellow weather warning is:
- There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
- There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off
- There is a slight chance that bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times
- A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.