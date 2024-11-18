Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here’s when Sheffield can expect sleet and swathes of heavy snow as part of a wide reaching cold weather alert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning is in place for much of England today (November 18) over “blanketing” snow, plummeting temperatures and a risk of ice tomorrow morning.

Photo by Brian Barton. Sheffield has been told to expect driving sleet and heavy snow overnight (November 18, 2024). Here’s when it is expected to arrive. | Brian Barton

The warning from the Met Office covers much of the Midlands and the North, and is in place until 10am on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hilly areas have been told to expect the most, and high up areas (300m above sea level) could see as much as 15 to 20cm of snow by tomorrow.

In Sheffield, sleet is expected to lash the city by this evening ahead of heavy snowfall overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Yellow weather warning map for Britain by the Met Office on November 18, 2024, showing a risk of snow and ice. | Met Office

Here’s when the snow will arrive in Sheffield today

8am - 4pm, Monday: Fine and bright if frosty with plenty of sunshine and temperatures hovering at around 4C, with some cloud moving in by the afternoon.

5pm - 10pm: Sleet and showers will arrive in Sheffield from around 6pm and persist into the evening. A sudden drop in temperatures until it ‘feels like’ and winds rising up to 24mph by the late evening will make for the first blast of winter this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11pm - 8am: The sleet will give way to heavy snow by midnight, covering the entire city. The air temperature will drop to 0C bringing a risk of ice, while wind rising to 28mph will make it ‘feel like’ a biting -4C outside. The wet conditions brought on by the sleet and the freezing temperatures make it unclear if it will settle by tomorrow.

9am, Tuesday: The Met Office says the snow will clear by 9am and give way to unclouded wintry sunshine, ‘feeling like’ -3C outside and with a stiff wind of around 23mph.

What should I do during the cold weather warning?

The Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says the snow overnight and chance of ice would be “disruptive” for many - but the chance of it settling is is unlikely.

The Met Office’s guidance on the yellow weather warning is:

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

There is a slight chance that bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times

A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel