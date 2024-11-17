Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meadowhall is unveiling an exciting new attraction this Christmas, including an ice rink, a life-sized snow globe and much more.

The shopping centre’s Magical Winterland, opening on Friday, November 22, in the Orange Car Park, promises to deliver festive enchantment for families by the sleigh-load.

One of the biggest draws will be the 650 sqm covered ice rink but there will also be rides, gifts to browse, seasonal treats like hot chocolate and mulled wine, an Alpine-inspired bar, and the chance to embark on a ‘grotto adventure’ and meet Father Christmas.

Meadowhall's Magical Winterland will include a 650 sqm covered ice skating rink | Meadowhall

The Magical Winterland is free to enter but there are charges for the ice skating, rides and the ‘grotto adventure’.

The ice skating, which is available to book now, costs £12 for children and £15 for adults, with children’s skating aids available free of charge.

Santa’s Grotto Adventure is priced between £10.95 and £13.95 per child, depending on the date, and £5.95-£6.95 for adults.

Children can embark on a Santa's Grotto Adventure at Meadowhall's Magical Winterland attraction | Meadowhall

For that, children get to enjoy story time with Mrs Claus, create their own special bauble in the ‘wish factory’, visit the forest animals and help them find their lost treasures, and take part in a snowball fight with the naughty elf and his pals.

The 30 to 40-minute adventure culminates with a personal visit to Santa, who will present them with an age-appropriate gift.

A giant snow globe experience is also available for an extra £4.50, enabling families to step inside a life-sized globe, with artificial snow swirling around them amid a delightful wintry scene.

A professional photographer will be on hand to capture the moment, with the photos and other memorabilia available to buy on the day or in advance, with a photo package consisting of a framed photo wallet, a snow globe and two keyrings or magnets priced £21.40.

The fairground will feature 12 rides, from roller coasters to carousels and bumper cars, with prices starting from £2 per ride. You can book ride tokens, with a bulk discount available, or buy them on the day.

Meadowhall’s Magical Winterland will be open from 3pm to 9pm on weekdays and from 10am to 9pm at weekends and during the holidays.

The Magical Winterland isn’t the only festive entertainment at Meadowhall this Christmas.

There is also a free daily circus show taking place in the mall on weekends from November 9 until Christmas, featuring acrobats, jugglers and trapeze artists.

The performances will take place in The Avenue (Lower Level outside Frasers) at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

You can experience an artificial snow flurry each day at the Oasis External Courtyard entrance at 5pm and 6pm each day.

For more information about the Magical Winterland, and to book tickets, visit: https://meadowhall.co.uk/event/christmas-winterland