Discover the prices of festive treats at Sheffield Christmas Market 2024 including the popular Yorkshire pudding wrap.

Here are the prices of food, drink and treats at Sheffield Christmas Market now the log cabins are back in town.

We took a stroll round to see the festive treats traders have on offer at Sheffield Christmas Market 2024, and the prices they’re charging, as they opened for the first day of business yesterday (November 14).

The annual festive celebrations kicked off at 10am on Thursday and will be here to treat visitors every day all the way up until December 24.

It appears prices have not risen much on last year - the ever popular Yorkshire pudding wraps remain at £10, and fresh hot Bratwurst is still £7.

The most significant price rise The Star has found is is that a hot chocolate with Baileys - which are poured by the hundreds every day at the numerous Alpine Bars outside Town Hall, on the Peace Gardens and on The Moor - has risen from £5.50 to £6.

The price of a ride on The Big Wheel has also risen by a pound up to £6. It remains £4 for children under 11 years old.

And seeing The Big Man himself in Santa’s Grotto has also risen a pound, up to £8.99. The grotto has also relocated to outside City Hall, after it was previously on The Moor last year.

Below is a full list of prices for treats at this year's market. Whether it's foodie treats like tornado potatoes, or a visit to see The Big Man himself in his grotto, many things are averaging around £7 a pop this year.

Food & drink prices at Sheffield Christmas Market 2024

Note: A number of traders had not completed writing their prices when The Star visited on November 14. This list will be updated later today.

Churros - £6 standard, or £7 with toppings like Nutella and Lotus Biscoff

Roasted chestnuts - £3

Gourmet Mac & Cheese - £8 for plain, between £10-£12 for additional styles

Chocolate kisses and snow cakes - £2 each or five for £7.50, box of 12 for £15

Crepes - £8 or £9

German Chocolate kisses - £1.50 each, six for £8, box of 12 for £15

Yorkshire pudding wrap - £10

Dutch pancakes - £5.50

Street food burger (Beef, Venison, or Lamb & Mint) - £7

Noodles - £6.50 plain, £9 with beef or chicken

Chicken Gyros, halloumi wraps, fetta wraps - £9

Bratwurst - £7

Veggie Bratwurst - £7

Marshmallow skewer (with fire on site for toasting) - £4.50, dips for £1.50

Feta or halloumi wrap - £7

Tornado potatoes (all types) - £7

Cookies or brownies - £3.50 or two for £6 at most stalls

Alpine Lodge and Bar Drinks

Hot mulled wine - £5

Hot toffee apple cider - £5

Hot gin - £5

Tea/coffee - £2

Hot chocolate - £4

Hot chocolate with Baileys - £6

Gluhwein - £6

Caramelised hot spiced rum - £5

Soft drinks - £2

All draught beers - £6 a pint, £3 for half

Strongbow Dark fruits - £6 a pint, £3 for half

All bottled beers - £5

Grey Goose vodka - £7.50 single, £9 double

All other spirits - £7 single, £8.50 double

Shots (Jaegermeister, sambuca, flavoured sours) - £4.50

Wine - £6 by the glass, bottles vary

Attractions

Big wheel (three times around) - £4 for kids or £6 for adults

Santa's Grotto - Meet and a gift £8.99, photo from £6, other gifts from £8 - £10.